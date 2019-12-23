SCC student leads effort to help Ugandans

Surry Community College student and Scholar of Global Distinction Beulah Gullion set up a display with educational materials provided by Sole Hope, as well as an example of a shoe that will be sewn together in Uganda using the denim pieces cut by student volunteers.

Surry Community College student and Scholar of Global Distinction Beulah Gullion set up a display with educational materials provided by Sole Hope, as well as an example of a shoe that will be sewn together in Uganda using the denim pieces cut by student volunteers. - Surry Community College students Abby Register, left, and Daisey Rodriguez along with Surry Community College library staff member Jennifer Dawkins, in the background, use Sole Hope patterns to cut denim to be used to make protective shoes in Uganda. - Surry Community College student and Scholar of Global Distinction Susan Kapiolani Tran, left, works with Beulah Gullion to cut apart donated jeans for her Sole Hope project. -

DOBSON – Surry Community College student Beulah Gullion organized a day to help Sole Hope as her immersion project for Scholars of Global Distinction. This was a campus wide event that called on students to volunteer their time to cut out denim pieces to be sent to Uganda to be made into protective shoes. The project produced 32 kits for the organization.

“I love being a Scholar of Global Distinction at SCC. I have learned so much about making a global impact no matter where we come from. Ms. (Sarah) Wright, our advisor, shows such an example of servant leadership and love for everyone, that any student associated with Global Scholars cannot help but be inspired to impact their communities and the world at large,” Gullion said.

Gullion adds that the Passport events, organized for Global Scholars, have been a highlight for her. “I cannot wait until my capstone presentation next semester as I get ready to graduate with my Associates in Arts,” she said.

As part of being a Scholar of Global Distinction, students must put together an immersion project.

“The support shown by students and faculty was so beautiful. Many students who were not even a part of the Global Scholars joined in as we traced and cut out shoe pieces. The turnout exceeded my expectations,” Gullion said. “By the end of the day, I was overwhelmed with gratitude by the engaged and empathetic peers and role models I am so blessed to call friends. I am excited to take the 32 pairs of shoes we assembled to the Sole Hope headquarters in Salisbury over break.”

“Beulah is an outstanding student and human being,” said Wright, SCC lead instructor of Humanities and faculty advisor for Scholars of Global Distinction. “When she reached out with this idea for a Sole Hope cutting party, I thought it would be great and give a lot of people an opportunity to get involved in an effort to help a group of people we will never see, but who need our help. I am extremely proud of the creative and helpful ways that our students, and specifically, our Scholars of Global Distinction, make a difference in the world.”

“Our students are always thinking of how they can make the world around them and the larger world, on a global scale, better. We have 84 students enrolled in the Scholars of Global Distinction program right now. Beulah is one of about 25 to 30 Spring 2020 graduates seeking out local or regional options with global implications,” Wright said.

The Scholars of Global Distinction is a program that started at the college last year and is open to all students. Scholars complete 15 credits of globally intensive courses, attend eight Passport events, complete an immersion program, and deliver a capstone presentation. Participation in the program fosters increased global awareness and skills to compete in a globally diverse world.

For more information about Scholars of Global Distinction program, contact at wrights@surry.edu or (336) 386-3439.

Sole Hope is a non-profit organization that employs around 25 full time Ugandan men and women to handcraft shoes to protect people from jiggers, a parasite that burrows into a person’s skin and latches onto blood vessels. Within days the jigger swells to more than 1,000 times the size it was while continuously laying eggs. Those eggs hatch, mature, and lead to an infestation.

The results of jigger infestation are pain, itching, and infection. Children stop walking to school. Adults can’t care for their families. The elderly become captive in their homes. Worst of all, due to widespread cultural beliefs, people infested with jiggers are often shunned for the “curse” painfully visible upon their body.

Sole Hope utilizes volunteers in the United States to cut denim in preparation for the shoes to be made in Uganda. They make around 20,000 shoes per year, which help prevent jigger infestation for the people that wear them. For more information on the organization and how to host a cutting party, visit solehope.org.