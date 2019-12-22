Willow Street work, closure could stretch to spring

Infrastructure work continues Friday at the Spencer’s redevelopment site in downtown Mount Airy. Willow Street beside the buildings, which normally would be a busy roadway, remains closed to vehicular traffic as the construction proceeds.

A key route through downtown Mount Airy which was expected to be reopened by now, after its closure during the summer for a construction project, will remain out of commission for at least several more months.

Willow Street was closed on July 15, from Virginia Street south to Oak Street, in conjunction with infrastructure improvements undertaken on the former Spencer’s industrial property located along Willow, which is being redeveloped for new uses.

City officials say the work has encountered various issues that have delayed its completion and the related reopening of a street used by many to criss-cross town, which has required the use of alternate routes during its closure.

The status of the infrastructure project — which is occurring to accommodate a $7.8 million, 65-unit apartment complex being built on the old Spencer’s site now owned by the city government — was discussed during a council meeting Thursday night.

Mayor David Rowe, relaying a progress report from Charlie Vaughn, a volunteer project construction coordinator for the Spencer’s redevelopment, mentioned that a parking lot for the apartments is about ready to be paved.

“The street, however, is another story,” Rowe added regarding Willow Street and efforts to stabilize it and complete other work to allow resurfacing later. This has required the addition of stone at the site, the mayor said.

“It looks like there’s still quite a bit of work to do on the street.”

Public Works Director Jeff Boyles said Thursday night that the infrastructure project has encountered the plentiful problems normally associated with such rehabilitation work in older parts of town. That includes the former Spencer’s property containing some buildings dating to the late 1800s.

“We found some surprises,” Boyles said, which he called “par for the course” since one never knows what might be found when crews start excavating such spots.

“It’s like an archaeological dig.”

Wet weather also has been a culprit.

When Willow Street was first closed in July, city officials said it might not reopen until late fall.

Instead, officials now are looking to have the infrastructure work finished and street repaved to be ready for traffic sometime this spring. “We hope,” Boyles said.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners awarded a $1.75 million construction contract to J.G. Coram Co. of Mount Airy last January for the infrastructure improvements. This includes utilities, street/sidewalk and other facets.

The affected section of Willow Street was closed to allow the contractor to replace water, sewer and storm-drainage components there.

Meanwhile, the apartment building on the site is coming together nicely, the mayor reported Thursday night.

He also said the demolition of unwanted structures on the Spencer’s property, a project approved for funding earlier this year along with related asbestos removal, is slated to begin in January.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

