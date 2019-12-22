SBC to hold free seminars in January

Mark Harden, director of the Small Business Center, will be presenting the seminar I Want to Start a Business, Where Do I Begin? in January.

DOBSON – Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding several free seminars in January designed to benefit entrepreneurs and small business owners. Walk-ins are welcomed, but online registration is encouraged for all seminars.

Growing Your Business will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. in Room 116, The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Topics will include how to finance growth, and how to manage cash flow especially if you are considering purchasing new equipment, hiring more staff, or changing your location. Separating business from personal finances, credit borrowing options and insurance needs will also be covered. Speaker will be Cindy Hodges, a BB&T vice president and Cluster Market Leader IV.

I Want to Start a Business, Where Do I Begin? will be offered three times in January. The first offering will be on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. in Room 107, The Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain. It will also be offered on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. in Room 102, The Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge St., Elkin. It will be offered again on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 4 p.m. in Room 121, The Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Learn the basic steps to starting a small business and more about the Small Business Center and other resources available to you as you begin your journey towards entrepreneurship. Director of the SCC Small Business Center Mark Harden will be the presenter.

QuickBooks for Small Business will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room V-215, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. QuickBooks is one of the most popular accounting and bookkeeping software’s used by small business owners. Come learn the basics of QuickBooks and how you as an owner can maximize the effectiveness of this valuable tool and lessen your stress while concentrating on running your business. Speaker Julia Denis will also cover a good summary of how QuickBooks can be used in your business if you already have the basic knowledge.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce, and Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring these seminars. To register or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Mark Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685. Follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc.