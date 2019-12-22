Westfield Spelling Bee winners named

December 22, 2019 mtairynews Community, Education, News 0
Westfield Elementary School recently held its annual spelling bee, with three students emerging victorious.

Piper Halstead was the schoolwide winner. Lucas Goman finished in first place for the fourth grade competition, while Chase Dumas took the top spot in the fifth grade.

Classroom winners were Sawyer Tilley, Lucas Goman, Alexis Galindo-Hunter, Piper Halstead, Aiden Smith, Grayson Chilton, Ryland Taylor, and Chase Dumas.

