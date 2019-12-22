In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– J & E Properties of NC LLC to Timothy C. Reynolds and Madison V. Reynolds; 6.64 acres Mount Airy. $424

– Debbie Lewis Fox and James Robert Fox to Michael J. Harrell Sr. and Pansy L. Harrell; tract Bryan. $128

– Ramona Jeffries and John Jeffries to William Travis Childress and Katilyn A. Childress; tract Mount Airy. $256

– Sharon L. Bowman to Cynthia Rae Tovar; 0.69 acres Mount Airy. $200

– Warren R. Alberty and Glenda M. Alberty to Robert Lee Williams; tracts Mount Airy. $130

– Alice Faye Martin to Harry H. Barker IV and Rebecca C. Barker; 1/2 acre Bryan. $86

– Donald Ray Clifton and Judy Clifton to Emily Niston; lot 46 Indian Springs Development PB 4 142 Mount Airy. $0