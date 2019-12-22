Surry County Most Wanted

Goodson

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Richard Elijah Goodson, 33, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant, who is on supervision for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

• Heather Renee Moser, 32, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts larceny, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Meagan Elizabeth Brown, 30, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William Dale Hall, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of meth, carrying a concealed gun, larceny by changing price tags, driving while license revoked, and no car insurance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Michael Travis Upchurch, 36, a white male, wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony financial card fraud, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle, and two counts of misdemeanor attempted transaction card fraud.

He is also wanted on two outstanding orders for arrest on failure to appear charges in Surry County and one charge of failure to appear from Stokes County.

• Andy Gene Temoney Jr., 27, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Tara Michelle McDaniel, 26, white female, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

