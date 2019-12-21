Holiday altering sanitation schedules

Mount Airy sanitation personnel might not be as prevalent around town as elves or reindeer this week, due to the impact of Christmas on pickup schedules.

This includes no yard-waste collections on Monday. The next day for that waste to be picked up is Jan. 6.

Tuesday’s residential and commercial garbage routes will operate under the normal schedules.

No collections are to occur on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

Because of that, the residential route normally run on Wednesday has been moved to Thursday, with pickups on a curbside-only basis. Thursday’s route is to be collected on schedule, curbside-only.

City offices will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas.