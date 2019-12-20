City police warn of ‘lottery’ scam

It’s Christmastime, but criminals aren’t observing any holiday from trying to victimize others, including one recent scam that involves someone receiving checks for “lottery winnings” that actually involve a financial trap.

This has prompted the Mount Airy Police Department to issue a special alert about the fraudulent-check scheme.

“It’s pretty widespread locally,” Police Chief Dale Watson said Thursday regarding a scam that could cost recipients thousands of dollars if they take the bait.

Watson said the check-payout surrounds a familiar crime that surfaces from time to time, and then fades away as people learn about the threat posed — only to reappear later. “It’s an older scam that’s still very prevalent,” the chief said.

Its latest presence came to light when city police were advised of an unexpected check tied to supposed lottery proceeds that a reporting person had received in the mail. Their alert indicates that an entity called North West Lottery Inc. in New York sent the check.

An accompanying letter dated Nov. 15 informed the target that he or she had won $350,000 as part of an “international general market survey,” with the check sent made out for $5,840. That sum purportedly was designated to enable the recipient to cover taxes and fees for the winnings, leaving a balance of $344,160 to be distributed to that person later.

“The scammers behind this particular letter and check are hoping that you will deposit the check and then send them the majority of the funds from said deposit,” the city police alert states concerning the approach to would-be victims. The tax is listed as $5,000.

“If your financial institution allows this to happen and later discovers the check to be fraudulent (which would certainly happen in this case), you will be financially liable for the amount of the fraudulent deposit,” the alert adds.

“In some situations, you could even potentially be held criminally liable for depositing the fraudulent check.”

“Some of them are several thousand dollars,” Watson said of the checks involved in the lottery scam, such as the one cited in the police alert. “This is a legitimate check on its surface.”

Watson said such mailings have no association with any legitimate lottery.

While the attached letter and check might look somewhat legitimate at first glance, a closer inspection usually will reveal spelling and grammatical errors not typically found in professional correspondence, according to the police alert.

“Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it very likely is,” the alert says.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

