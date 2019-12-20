Museum to hold holiday fun day on Saturday

One of the joys of Christmas is the quality time that family members spend with each other during the season, which is the intent behind a program planned Saturday at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

“Family Holiday Fun Day” is scheduled there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants are invited to spend the afternoon making “awesome” crafts and memories together while visiting five holiday-themed stations around the museum, organizers say. Those stations will include ornaments, trees, dancing and games, snowmen and tree toppers.

“It’s a drop-in kind of day — stop by when you want and stay for as long as you want,” explained Justyn Kissam, director of programs and education for the museum located at 301 N. Main St. downtown. The program is free for museum members and will cost $5 per person for non-members.

Saturday’s event is an offshoot of one held in 2018 in which Kissam was involved, a holiday craft workshop for kids. Parents simply dropped their children off at the museum and picked them up in a few hours.

“They had a lot of fun and it was successful,” added Kissam, but she sought a different kind of activity this year which was more inclusive.

“I wanted to make a program that was tailored to families so everyone can participate and have fun together,” the museum staff member related. “With how hectic the holiday season can get, I wanted to give people a fun activity and get them in the holiday spirit.”

Kissam said her favorite part of such events is the looks on kids’ faces when they make something, all on their own, and then get to show it off to their parents.

Saturday’s event will promote this creativity in an atmosphere of togetherness, she indicated.

