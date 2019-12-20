New names added to 2020 races

DOBSON — Today is the last day to file with the Board of Elections to run for public office in one of several races next year.

There are 15 offices that close the filing period at noon today after opening up on Dec. 2, a window of just 14.5 business days.

Town board filings for Dobson, Elkin and Pilot Mountain are even shorter in July at 9.5 days to file to run for commissioner or Elkin mayor. There are eight total seats up for grabs there, as well as a spot for supervisor of Surry County Soil and Water Conservation.

For the North Carolina General Assembly, incumbent Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-90), of Mount Airy, is the only person to file within Surry County. As of Thursday evening, she is unopposed.

According to the State Board of Elections, Sen. Phil Berger, whose 30th District covers part of Surry, is challenged by fellow Eden resident Wally White, a Democrat.

Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-45), of Blowing Rock, is challenged by Jeanne Supin, a Democrat from Boone.

County Commissioners

As of Thursday, two members of the county board are unopposed for reelection.

Chairman Larry Johnson is running to represent Mount Airy. Commissioner Bill Goins, who was elected a year ago, fills the other Mount Airy seat on the board.

Commissioner Van Tucker, who just finished a year as chairman, lives in the Shoals community and represents the eastern side of the county from Westfield to Siloam.

Register of Deeds

As has been announced over the past two weeks, current Register Carolyn Comer, a Democrat, is retiring next year.

Three candidates, all Republicans, have announced thus far.

The candidates, in order of filing date, are Scott Elvis, of Siloam; Jennifer White, of Dobson; and Todd Harris, Mount Airy.

Another candidate is not yet listed on the Surry Board of Elections online database, but said Thursday night that he did file that afternoon.

Longtime law enforcement officer Lloyd Terry said in his announcement, “Most of the law enforcement community and judicial offices know me from my many years of public service to the community as a special agent with the N.C. SBI and a captain with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.”

“I believe there are two very important needs to continue maintaining the high standard of this office which I possess. They are proven leadership and criminal investigative experience to guard against the ever growing threats against our valuable records and personal information.

School Board

For the Surry County Board of Education, two seats are up for grabs.

• Current District 1 (Mount Airy) representative Brian Moser has announced he will not seek reelection.

Two weeks ago Dale Badgett announced his candidacy, then on Thursday came the filing of Celeste Leigh Hiatt Poindexter.

From 1985 to 2013, Badgett spent 28 years between the Air Force and Air Force Reserves. While not on active duty, he spent two years with the county planning department 1992-94 before replacing Jim Grimes as executive director of the Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce for three years. In another time off active duty he spent two years as a public school teacher.

Since fully retiring from the Reserves in 2013, Badgett has worked in education with Surry Community College and now as a career development coordinator in Surry County Schools, covering North Surry, Gentry Middle and Meadowview Middle.

Poindexter did not return a phone call by press time.

• For District 5 (the far west such as Lowgap and Devotion), current board member and vice chair Clark Goings is running unopposed.

City Schools

For the Mount Airy Board of Education, four districts come up for a vote — and one doesn’t have anyone running at all right now.

Out of 15 people listed on the Board of Elections database as having filed for office in Surry so far, 14 have been Republicans.

• Current city school board member Phil Thacker is the lone Democrat listed (of course that will change once Lloyd Terry is listed after his filing as he has served as party chairman for the Surry County Democrats).

Thacker represents District A, which covers Mount Airy voting area #1. This extends from the downtown area in the north along the east side of U.S. 52 to Bannertown and along the east side of U.S. 601 past Insteel and North Carolina Foam.

Thacker, a long-time Renfro employee, was appointed to the school board 23 years ago and elected the first time in 2000. He ran unopposed in the last election and is unopposed this election as well.

• The filing period opened Dec. 2, and Mike Marion was quick to tell The Mount Airy News that he wasn’t running for reelection so that other would have as much time as possible to make up their minds about running to represent District B, which covers the Mount Airy voting areas #2 and #3.

District B covers the area north of the downtown area up to the Ridgecrest to the north and goes east to west from Riverside Park to past Westwood Park.

Filing have been Terrell Stephens and Don G. Moore Jr.

Stephens said last week that his grown children graduated from Mount Airy City Schools. Stephens said he operates a successful business that offers him some flexibility of schedule so that he can find the time to give back to the community.

He and his wife operate Grace Academy Child Care Center. So, he said, they have been involved in early childhood education for more than a dozen years. They are also members of Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. He is a member of the local chapter of Business Networking International.

Moore, who has three children spread to three different city schools, works for Kirkland Inc. of High Point as vice president of business development.

“I want our schools and children to be safe with the presence of an SRO Officer at each school for outside threats, as well as inside threats,” Moore said last week. “Currently there are only officers positioned at Mount Airy Middle School, and Mount Airy High School. I believe that we need to have at least one more added to share between Tharrington and Jones. Preferably two added to have an office present at each school location.”

• Teresa Leiva was appointed to the Mount Airy Board of Education in June, filling the rest of the four-year term for Kate Appler in District C (Mount Airy voting areas #4 and #5). At the end of last week, the Republican filed to run for her first full term.

Leiva, 35, said she is a stay-at-home mom who teaches piano lessons in her house. She also serves as a den leader for a Cub Scout pack, a volunteer at Grace’s Closet at the Jones Family Resource Center, as a volunteer for Surry Animal Rescue helping with adoptions, and she performs music at her church.

Filing Thursday to run against Leiva was Thomas W. Horton, of Johnson Creek Road. Horton did not leave contact information with the Board of Elections and could not be reached for contact.

• The final spot on the city school board is for District D, Mount Airy #6 and #7, which includes Bannertown and Sheltontown as well as the area between U.S. 52 and U.S. 601 from about Holly Springs to about White Plains.

This seat has been filled for many years by Wendy Carriker, past board chair. Carriker has not as yet filed for reelection.

In fact, at the end of Thursday, no one had filed for the race at all.

Elkin races

Elkin City Schools has a similar issue with its East representative, Elkin 3 outside the city limits east of I-77. No one has filed for that race, either.

In the city district, Dr. Richard Brinegar, board chair, has filed for reelection.

Other Elkin races will have to wait for the filing dates from July 6 to noon on July 17. This period is for three seats on the town council: the mayor and two commissioners.

Likewise Dobson will have three commissioner chairs up for selection and Pilot Mountain two commissioner spots.

All of these races will be decided in the November general election.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.