City to demolish house deemed unsafe

This is the front of a house at 2261 Wards Gap Road which the city government has decided to demolish due to being unsafe and unsanitary. Tom Joyce | The News

Tom Joyce | The News This is the front of a house at 2261 Wards Gap Road which the city government has decided to demolish due to being unsafe and unsanitary. - Tom Joyce | The News A notice posted at the house states that it is unfit to live in and such occupancy is prohibited by law. -

Mount Airy officials voted unanimously Thursday night in favor of demolishing a dilapidated house in the northern part of town which is considered unsafe and unsanitary.

The structure at 2261 Wards Gap Road, though deemed to be in a condition unfit for human habitation, has been occupied as recently as May, based on a presentation to the city commissioners by Chuck Morris, Mount Airy’s building codes enforcement officer.

“There was no water, there was no power and there were children involved,” Morris said Thursday night in describing the scenario at that time.

A notice is now posted on the front door of the house, located in a densely populated neighborhood not far from the RidgeCrest retirement community, advising that it is unlawful for anyone to live in the building.

This has come after months of communications from the codes officer to the property owner advising that the structure should either be repaired to bring it up to code or torn down — while allowing a reasonable opportunity to do so. This is detailed in a long paper trail of city government documents.

Notices, including one sent by certified mail announcing a hearing held in April to make a determination regarding the house’s condition, have gone unheeded, the paperwork shows. A “responsible party” for the property failed to attend that hearing.

It is in violation of municipal ordinances for minimum housing requirements pertaining to both sanitation and unsafe conditions, which include a side deck and roof system not appearing to be of sound structure. The house also has broken/missing window panes, according to city documents.

Morris explained Thursday night, as the city commissioners held their last scheduled meeting of 2019, that the owner of the house, Mary Epperson Strickland, resides in a nursing home. The city has been trying to deal with another person involved with the property, Michelle Goad.

The codes officer indicated that there inherent problems involved with removing “an old homeplace,” which is the case with the house on Wards Gap Road.

“Having to make a decision to demolish property is not something I do lightly,” he said at the meeting in pointing out that many attempts have been made to correct the problems in an alternate manner.

Although a final deadline for action in July came and went, demolition approval by the commissioners has not been sought until now, Morris added. That’s because city personnel were cooperating with Goad in efforts to sell the property or obtain funding for improvements.

“But to no avail,” he said.

Costs to city a concern

Trying to alleviate situations with dilapidated houses in Mount Airy has been an issue for municipal officials during much of this decade.

This included authorizing the removal of two others in June, located at 140 Laurel Lane and 417 Nelson Hill Road.

While the commissioners have seen the need to take such steps, especially when public safety or health is threatened, there are also monetary concerns.

If the owner fails to take action due to financial hardship or other reasons in such cases, the municipality is faced with the costs of tearing down a house and clearing the lot.

Thursday night’s vote reflects a decision by the commissioners in June to use all legal remedies to recoup such expenses. It calls for any materials salvaged from the demolition to be sold and applied against the cost of the razing and removal.

Also, those expenditures will constitute a lien against the land involved and, based on the decision in June, the city government is to launch foreclosure proceedings on it in order to seize and sell the property for money owed.

Morris said Thursday night that a bid of $5,800 has been received to tear down the dwelling and clear away the foundation remains. He also mentioned that $2,406 in unpaid county and city taxes have accumulated for the property along with mowing-related costs for a total liability of $8,206.

After the building is removed, the land remaining will have a value of $9,600, with Morris saying that foreclosing on it will be “a no-brainer.”

This is the front of a house at 2261 Wards Gap Road which the city government has decided to demolish due to being unsafe and unsanitary. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Demolish-that-1.jpg This is the front of a house at 2261 Wards Gap Road which the city government has decided to demolish due to being unsafe and unsanitary. Tom Joyce | The News A notice posted at the house states that it is unfit to live in and such occupancy is prohibited by law. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Demolish-that-2.jpg A notice posted at the house states that it is unfit to live in and such occupancy is prohibited by law. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.