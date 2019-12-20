Mount Airy Police Reports

• The U.S. Cellular business on South Andy Griffith Parkway was the scene of a theft Monday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. It involved an unknown suspect, a white female, taking a black Apple watch valued at $529 which was on display.

• Jessica Leigh Best, 25, listed as homeless, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods Tuesday after allegedly stealing a food item from the Sheetz convenience store which was recovered. Best is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 17.

• Devices valued at hundreds of dollars which were meant to keep property secured were stolen on Dec. 10 from the outside of Susan Elizabeth Hall’s residence in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Included were an Arlo-brand security camera, white in color, and two Arlo wireless lights. The property is valued at $527 altogether.

• Dana Meador Sander, 51, of 128 Nike Lane, was served with warrants on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats on Dec. 6. The warrants had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office the same day, with Rodney Eugene Williams of Jeffries Street listed as the complainant. The case is set for the Jan. 6 session of District Court.