Cub Scouts honor veterans

While most people are caught up in the hustle of Christmas — finishing their gift shopping, getting ready for family meals and office parties — one group of local youth spent a recent day on a more solemn note.

Cub Scout Pack 505, of Level Cross United Methodist Church, traveled to Salisbury on Saturday, where they helped in laying wreaths next to the headstones of 9,500 veteran’s graves.

Their work was part of the national Wreaths Across America program, sponsored by the organization of the same name. The group, according to its website, says its mission is to remember and honor veterans, to teach others about their service and sacrifice.

For the members of Pack 505 who made the trip to Salisbury, that mission came to life.

“They were very solemn, very emotional, in a good way,” said Julie Davis, who serves as a Wolf Dean Leader in the pack. “They are only second and third graders, but they knew what they were to do.”

She said the day began with a ceremony before the actual wreath laying. During the ceremony, leaders there explained to the Cub Scouts and other volunteers from around North Carolina how to proceed once the wreath-laying commenced.

“They ask you to go to each headstone, say the name of the veteran (buried there), their branch, say thank you, then lay the wrath down…lay the wreath down with dignity.”

While there, the local Cub Scouts met members of Rolling Thunder, a motorcycle club in Winston-Salem made up primarily of veterans who seek to honor those who were prisoners of war or declared missing in action while in military service. The group was on hand at the ceremony to help with the wreath laying, and several of them took time to talk to the local youth.

“He thanked us for coming to help, while we were thanking him for his service,” Davis said of the encounter with the group’s leader.

Davis said the veteran’s cemetery in Salisbury takes part in the event each year, but this year was a first. “This is the first time in the history of the program that all 9,500 headstones at that cemetery received a wreath,” she said organizers told her.

The wreaths are largely donated by local businesses, or purchased with donations.

She said the scouts felt as if they learned a lot, and are eager to go back next year.

“They were disappointed when we ran out of wreaths to lay down. It was touching, the children who went are already talking about next year, looking forward to going back next year and helping. We hope to help more next year,” she said, explaining that the scouts may go down on the Friday before the ceremony, to help with set-up for the next day.

Davis and the other leaders of the pack have been working with the scouts for awhile now in teaching them to respect the service of others, particularly veterans and those in the armed forces.

“The week before, we sent out over 500 Christmas cards to servicemen,” she said. All the cards were made by members of the pack.

And before that the group made Christmas treat bags for local hospice nurses and care givers.

“This year we’re really wanting to ramp up and give back, teach our kids to be good kids, to give back and to honor those who give in all disciplines,” she said. “We want to focus on different areas…focus on community service and volunteers.”

Local pack spends holidays serving others