Gentry holds spelling bee

December 18, 2019 mtairynews Community, Education, News 0
Among the eighth grade Gentry Middle School Spelling Bee participants are Kera Pack, Jake Simmons, Jackson Graves, Bradley Sloan, Bradlee Daniels, Hunter Phillips, Harley Felts, Andrew McCreary and Liliana Mijes. Submitted photo Among the eighth grade Gentry Middle School Spelling Bee participants are Kera Pack, Jake Simmons, Jackson Graves, Bradley Sloan, Bradlee Daniels, Hunter Phillips, Harley Felts, Andrew McCreary and Liliana Mijes. - Submitted photo
Sixth grade spelling bee participants are, front row, Grace Minton, Madelyn Niston, Becky Young, Gracie George, and Logan Smith; back row, Alyssa Kirby, Larry Cade Atkins, Clayton Hampton, Emmanuel Gudimo-Sanchez, and Riley Moore. Submitted photo Sixth grade spelling bee participants are, front row, Grace Minton, Madelyn Niston, Becky Young, Gracie George, and Logan Smith; back row, Alyssa Kirby, Larry Cade Atkins, Clayton Hampton, Emmanuel Gudimo-Sanchez, and Riley Moore. - Submitted photo
Eighth grade winner Andrew McCreary, Gentry Middle School champion Peyton Hiatt, seventh grade winner John Martin, sixth grade winner Logan Smith, and spelling bee pronouncer Ashley Mills pose for a photo. Submitted photo Eighth grade winner Andrew McCreary, Gentry Middle School champion Peyton Hiatt, seventh grade winner John Martin, sixth grade winner Logan Smith, and spelling bee pronouncer Ashley Mills pose for a photo. - Submitted photo
Seventh grade spelling bee participants are Peyton Hiatt, Trenton Clark, Jacob Jenkins, Haston Puckett, John Martin, Anna Escobar, and Haley Hawks. Submitted photo Seventh grade spelling bee participants are Peyton Hiatt, Trenton Clark, Jacob Jenkins, Haston Puckett, John Martin, Anna Escobar, and Haley Hawks. - - Submitted photo

Gentry Middle School recently held its annual spelling bee, with one schoolwide champion emerging, along with three grade winners.

Peyton Hiatt took the schoolwide title, while Andrew McCreary won eighth grade, seventh grader John Martin won his grade, and Logan Smith won the sixth grade title.

Among the eighth grade Gentry Middle School Spelling Bee participants are Kera Pack, Jake Simmons, Jackson Graves, Bradley Sloan, Bradlee Daniels, Hunter Phillips, Harley Felts, Andrew McCreary and Liliana Mijes.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_8th-Grade-Spelling-Bee.jpegAmong the eighth grade Gentry Middle School Spelling Bee participants are Kera Pack, Jake Simmons, Jackson Graves, Bradley Sloan, Bradlee Daniels, Hunter Phillips, Harley Felts, Andrew McCreary and Liliana Mijes. Submitted photo

Sixth grade spelling bee participants are, front row, Grace Minton, Madelyn Niston, Becky Young, Gracie George, and Logan Smith; back row, Alyssa Kirby, Larry Cade Atkins, Clayton Hampton, Emmanuel Gudimo-Sanchez, and Riley Moore.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_6th-Spelling-Bee-Qualifiers.jpgSixth grade spelling bee participants are, front row, Grace Minton, Madelyn Niston, Becky Young, Gracie George, and Logan Smith; back row, Alyssa Kirby, Larry Cade Atkins, Clayton Hampton, Emmanuel Gudimo-Sanchez, and Riley Moore. Submitted photo

Eighth grade winner Andrew McCreary, Gentry Middle School champion Peyton Hiatt, seventh grade winner John Martin, sixth grade winner Logan Smith, and spelling bee pronouncer Ashley Mills pose for a photo.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_GMS-Spelling-Bee-Winners.jpgEighth grade winner Andrew McCreary, Gentry Middle School champion Peyton Hiatt, seventh grade winner John Martin, sixth grade winner Logan Smith, and spelling bee pronouncer Ashley Mills pose for a photo. Submitted photo

Seventh grade spelling bee participants are Peyton Hiatt, Trenton Clark, Jacob Jenkins, Haston Puckett, John Martin, Anna Escobar, and Haley Hawks.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_7th-Spelling-Bee-Qualifiers.jpgSeventh grade spelling bee participants are Peyton Hiatt, Trenton Clark, Jacob Jenkins, Haston Puckett, John Martin, Anna Escobar, and Haley Hawks. Submitted photo