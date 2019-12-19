Gentry students work to make a difference

Savannah Jones crochet baby beanies that were donated to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Savannah Jones crochet baby beanies that were donated to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital. - Submitted photo Victor Martinez, Logan Hart, John Martin, Camden Williams, Max Gough, Julius Brintle, Noah Bowman, and Matt Pack organize a campus beautification day at Gentry Middle School as a way to affect their community. - Submitted photo Natalie Shumate, right, collect and deliver 347 pairs of socks to Horizon Residential Care. - Submitted photo Ella Riggs and Annabelle McHone help organize donations before delivery. - - Submitted photo Clara Burke and Jasmine Marion deliver a box of donated toys to Toys for Tots at Lowes Hardware. - - Submitted photo Clara and Jasmine pose with a Lowes employee beside their box of donations. - - Submitted photo Anna Flippen and Maddie Brown place posters throughout the school to encourage students to help with animal shelter donations. - - Submitted photo Jade Collins make festive light jars to take to residents at Central Continuing Care. - - Submitted photo Annabelle McHone, Millie Jo Smith, and Kate Whitaker serve hot chocolate and cookies to teacher Christie Robertson. Their donations were given to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital. - - Submitted photo Susana Martinez and Esbeidy Reyes make bracelets to raise money for their cause, Heifer International. - - Submitted photo Brandy Lopez and Brianna Baker create beautiful reindeer wreaths. - - Submitted photo Brandy Lopez, Carter Hull, and Brianna Baker deliver wreaths to Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation for residents to enjoy. - - Submitted photo Ella Riggs and Aidan Vernon volunteer to rake leaves for a neighbor. - - Submitted photo Frances Nixon (center) thanks Aidan and Ella for their volunteer work with a hug. - -

Seventh graders at Gentry Middle School have been studying the concepts of helping others and making a difference in their communities.

Not just content to learn the concepts, the students have been working to put those ideas in action, to make a difference for individuals and groups locally and elsewhere in the world by choosing service projects to undertake.

Some students placed collection boxes around the school and community. They collected items for Brenner’s Children Hospital, various nursing homes, food pantries, homeless ministries, animal rescue groups, Toys for Tots, and Give A Kid A Coat.

Teachers Shannon Slate, Melissa Whitfield, and Candy Willard report that they found themselves with many deliveries to make to these agencies for which students have collected donations.

Other students made and sold items such as bracelets, blankets, artwork, and wreaths to raise money. One group delivered hot chocolate and cookies to staff and students for a donation. They raised more than $700 toward the purchase of a cow, goats, alpacas, and chickens through the Heifer. The donated animals will hopefully allow families in third-world countries to provide for themselves and even send their children to school.

Several student projects focused on serving the community. The students raked leaves for elderly neighbors and cleaned up their school campus. A small group of students traveled to Central Continuing Care Nursing Center to visit, sing, and host a spa-day. Another group visited and toured the Surry County Animal Rescue where they delivered donated pet items.

Shannon Slate said that she and the other seventh-grade teachers are so proud of the leadership, responsibility, and maturity their students have shown throughout the unit of study. They also applaud everyone who donated money or items because the community impact has been amazing.