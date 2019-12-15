Museum takes on barbecue flavor

Justyn Kissam, director of programs and education at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, displays an “Eat Mo Pig” license plate Saturday and other objects associated with barbecue as part of a traveling exhibit on display at the museum.

Justyn Kissam, director of programs and education at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, displays an “Eat Mo Pig” license plate Saturday and other objects associated with barbecue as part of a traveling exhibit on display at the museum. - A collection of T-shirts from various barbecue restaurants is part of the museum exhibit. - The museum staff member points to locations on a map showing barbecue establishments across the state. - This might look like the real thing almost ready to serve, but is only a replica pig and pit on display at the museum. - -

Barbecue usually isn’t mentioned in the same breath as other meat dishes served at this time of year — but then again, maybe it’s the perfect holiday food.

“There’s absolutely a tie-in with Christmas,” said Justyn Kissam, director of programs and education at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

“By December, everybody’s had lots of turkey and ham and they want something different,” she explained.

Kissam was on hand Saturday at the downtown museum to present information about the tasty history of barbecue in conjunction with a traveling exhibit there called “The Story of BBQ in NC.” The exhibit is curated by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and is being rotated among facilities around the state.

The local museum is scheduled to host the display until Jan. 18. As a result, a section of its third floor has become Barbecue Central, temporarily housing a number of information stations devoted to the culinary attraction long associated with the state.

That display features 11 educational panels, a replica barbecue pit and pig, merchandise and sauce from barbecue restaurants across North Carolina, an interactive computer kiosk with information about the storied food and a play kitchen for young visitors.

Kissam scheduled a presentation on Saturday called “All About Q” — dedicated to barbecue and featuring objects collected by Richard Berrier, who owned Little Richard’s BBQ (now Real Q) on Country Club Road in Winston- Salem.

The museum employee has an inside track when it comes to barbecue knowledge, which perhaps exceeds that for other exhibits there. The Winston-Salem native worked at Little Richard’s from 2009-14, including while pursuing a history degree at Salem College.

“Growing up in Winston-Salem, everybody knew about Little Richard’s,” said Kissam, who relished the chance to work there. “I kind of followed in Richard’s footsteps.”

She started working the curb and progressed from there, “slinging q” while learning first-hand about the unique role barbecue restaurants fill in comparison to other types of dining establishments.

“It brings together people from different walks of life,” Kissam said of those who patronize those eateries. “You might see a construction worker wearing dirty boots sitting across from a lawyer and a judge.”

A smorgasbord of styles

Unlike other types of culinary fare that can adhere to the same basic formula, the preparation of barbecue is unique from place to place — not only in the U.S. where many other regions also lay claim to barbecue traditions, but across North Carolina.

Often the type of barbecue prepared depends on the abundance of the basic meat source. Whereas cows are more plentiful in western areas, North Carolina is “big on the pig” due to being the second-largest pork-producing state in the country.

Even with the humble pig as the centerpiece, the Tar Heel State boasts various barbecue styles.

“The Eastern style is the oldest, because that’s where everybody settled when they came to the Carolinas,” Kissam said of colonists.

She described it as “vinegary and mustardy.” Meanwhile, the taste of the Piedmont/Lexington style Kissam grew up with is centered around vinegar and ketchup. “Just enough ketchup to turn it — you don’t want it to be super-thick,” she mentioned.

There is also a far-western style in the state with traits including a sweeter taste.

And even in the same community, barbecue restaurants can have their distinctive flavors, which Kissam said is true of local establishments such as Little Richard’s, 13 Bones and Aunt Bea’s, along with places in Elkin and elsewhere in Surry.

Most have closely guarded secret recipes not only for sauces but barbecue staples such as slaw and hush puppies. Even in all the years she worked at Little Richard’s, Kissam never learned the formula for such recipes when it came to measurements used for certain ingredients and other details.

“It’s extremely specialized,” Kissam said of the barbecuing craft. “It’s an art and a science.”

The actual cooking of barbecue also is finely tuned, requiring knowledge, for example, about wood used as fuel, how much heat to apply and for how long, flavoring and other considerations.

“From years of doing it, they kind of know,” Kissam said of such skills wielded by barbecue experts. “It’s just instinctive at that point.”

A tasty, tender product that peels away easily is typically the desired end result, with Kissam pointing out that another thing she admires about the barbecue trade is how a raw community is turned into something customers crave.

Justyn Kissam, director of programs and education at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, displays an “Eat Mo Pig” license plate Saturday and other objects associated with barbecue as part of a traveling exhibit on display at the museum. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Hog-this-1.jpg Justyn Kissam, director of programs and education at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, displays an “Eat Mo Pig” license plate Saturday and other objects associated with barbecue as part of a traveling exhibit on display at the museum. A collection of T-shirts from various barbecue restaurants is part of the museum exhibit. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Hog-this-2.jpg A collection of T-shirts from various barbecue restaurants is part of the museum exhibit. The museum staff member points to locations on a map showing barbecue establishments across the state. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Hog-this-3.jpg The museum staff member points to locations on a map showing barbecue establishments across the state. This might look like the real thing almost ready to serve, but is only a replica pig and pit on display at the museum. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Hog-this-4.jpg This might look like the real thing almost ready to serve, but is only a replica pig and pit on display at the museum.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.