Is November a winter predictor?

The question of what kind of winter this area will have depends on which almanac or climatology expert is consulted, but if last month is any kind of precursor, colder and drier than normal could be in store.

November, the final full month of fall, brought three days of record-cold temperatures locally, and below-average precipitation, according to a breakdown from F.G. Doggett Water Plant. It is Mount Airy’s official weather-monitoring station.

An unseasonable January-like blast hit the city toward the middle of the month.

This produced a low-temperature record of 16 degrees on Nov. 14, breaking the previous record for that date of 18 degrees in 2013. That 16-degree reading also was the low for last month as a whole.

The other record lows noted during November included one of 17 degrees on the 13th, which edged out the local record for that date which had been set 78 years before: 19 degrees on Nov. 13, 1941, in the weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Also, a 20-degree temp on Nov. 10 broke the previous record for that date, 21 degrees, established in 1951.

Weather statistics have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

The high reading last month was a balmy 77 degrees logged on Nov. 1.

All this resulted in the mercury averaging almost five degrees less than the all-time local average for November, 42.6 degrees vs. 47.2.

Drier than usual

Precipitation here last month totaled 2.31 inches, less than the November norm for Mount Airy of 3.38 inches.

Measurable amounts occurred on only eight of November’s 30 days, with the most in a single 24-hour period — 0.75 inches — recorded on Nov. 24.

Mount Airy’s precipitation on an annual basis was above average for the first 11 months of this year, 47.98 inches (as of Nov. 30) compared to 44.62 inches.

Last month’s output included a 0.31-inch mixture of sleet, snow and rain on Nov. 12 which led to no accumulation being witnessed by water plant personnel.

Frost was reported on 10 days during November and fog on three.