In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Riverside, LLC to Mayberry Riverside Drive, LLC; tract 1 11.495 acre Parcel A and tract 2 0.361 Parcel B PB 37 25 Mount Airy. $3,000

• Barbara Sturgill Ramsland and Greg Ramsland to Clifford Wade; 3.091 acre Elkin. $296

• Dean W. Chilton and Deborah Hawks Chilton to Lauren Easter; tract south Westfield. $308

• Eddie Wayne Snow and Vickie Bledsoe Snow to Richard L. Carmichael and Pamela A. Bledsoe; 0.770 acre PB 25 115. $240

• Robin E. Turner to Sarah Christine Schliesmann; lot 1 PB 4 137. $223