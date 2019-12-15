Surry County Most Wanted

Lovette

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Adam Kane Westmoreland, 29, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of meth, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, larceny, driving while license revoked, and first-degree trespass.

These charges were the result of a consolidation of convictions from Dec. 6, 2018.

This was part of a plea deal that reduced the number of charges against him. Before this, he also faced counts of possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen goods, four other counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, driving with no insurance, expired inspection, expired registration/tag, no current registration, driving left of center, and an infraction for not having a child restrained in the rear seat.

• Cory Matthew Meredith, age 26, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shannon Lynn Lovette, age 46, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony selling heroin and two counts felony conspiring to sell/deliver heroin.

• Marshall Nelson Sheets, age 55, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for passing a worthless check.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• H.H. King III, 39, white male, wanted for felony larceny of a vehicle, felony breaking and entering a vehicle, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

King served in prison from Sept. 26, 2018, to May 1 on convictions for felonies possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit drug, possession of a counterfeiting instrument, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

• Timothy Lee Wright, 50, white male, wanted for felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, misdemeanor assault and battery and misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Michael Jay Williams, 53, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

• Angel Nicole Tate, 28, white female, wanted for failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

