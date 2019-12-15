Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $10,000 secured bond after allegedly removing anti-theft devices from inventory at Walmart in order to steal a wide range of merchandise valued at $304, according to city police department reports.

Arrest records say Randall Lee Blaylock, 36, of 108 Knob Drive, ran from the store on foot Tuesday night after taking a mini-stun gun, red laser light, digital memory card, keychain, flashlight, three-piece knife, holster, glowstick, borelight (an aid for laser shooting), headphones and more. Blaylock was located by police while still on store grounds and charged with removing/deactivating alarm components, a felony; larceny; possession of stolen property; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; second-degree trespassing; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The stolen property was recovered, with Blaylock scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 21.

• Police were told Tuesday that a trailer valued at $4,000 had been stolen from 580 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories. The eight-wheel trailer, a 2005 Kaufman model, is described as black in color. The victim of the crime is listed as Deborah Kaye Easter of Cana, Virginia, who is associated with Easter Fencing there.

• Julie Ann Irby, 30, who is homeless, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, on Nov. 24 after police investigated a civil disturbance at the home of Irby’s son on Orchard Street and conducted a probable-cause search. She also is accused of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond, with her District Court appearance set for this Friday.

• Sarah Ollie Marsh, 48, of 130 Birthwood Drive, was charged with shoplifting on Nov. 24 at Walmart, with no other details given.

• Jonathan Taylor Mabe, 37, listed as homeless, was arrested on felony drug and theft charges on Nov. 23, which stemmed from an incident at Walmart on Nov. 20. Mabe allegedly paid for an array of items that day using the price tag for merchandise of a lesser value, including Wrangler blue jeans, gloves, a backpack, JLab Audio headphones, a Gerber multi-purpose tool, Energizer batteries, a DeWalt knife, a Carhartt toboggan and a Husky flashlight. No total loss figure was listed.

When police served outstanding warrants on Mabe for resulting charges of larceny from a merchant, a felony, and possession of stolen property on Nov. 23 after locating him in the Mount Airy Post Office parking lot, their search of a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer he was in turned up part of the stolen property, with the rest also listed as recovered, along with methamphetamine and marijuana.

That led to additional charges against Mabe, including two felonies, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, and possession of meth. He further is accused of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Mabe was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court this Thursday.

• Bryson Taylor Kornbrust, 17, of 304 Pender St., was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing at Tractor Supply on Rockford Street on Nov. 23. Kornbrust allegedly took unspecified items valued at $39 from the store, which were recovered. He is to be in court this Thursday.

• Counterfeit currency — a $20 bill of “motion picture” money — was used by an unknown suspect to buy miscellaneous items at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway on Nov. 23, constituting a case of obtaining property by false pretense.

• Daniel Lee Tate, 29, of 105 Campfire Lane, and Brittany Jean Adams, 26, of 112 Foothill Lane, Pilot Mountain, were charged with second-degree trespassing on Nov. 23 at Walmart, from which each had been banned, Tate in February 2014 and Adams on Oct. 12. Adams was incarcerated under a $300 secured bond and Tate was released, with both slated to be in court on Tuesday.