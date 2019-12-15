Local economy has lackluster year

Todd Tucker, president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, shown in a file photo, says “things could be better” locally from a growth standpoint. Tom Joyce | The News

Barring a last-minute move by some company to establish a plant in Surry as the days tick down to Jan. 1, the county hasn’t experienced a stellar year from an economic standpoint.

This was confirmed by local Economic Development Partnership President Todd Tucker Wednesday when he told Mount Airy government officials that “2019 was not a good year for us,” and “2019 is not going to be as good as 2018.”

Not only did officials of one of the few remaining textile manufacturers in Mount Airy — Hanesbrands Inc. on West Pine Street — announce plans to close the facility and eliminate 220 jobs, a similar disclosure also prompted concern this year.

It involved reports in September that Renfro Corp. was considering moving its longtime headquarters out of town, posing a potential for another 175 or so jobs being lost.

While the latter move hasn’t occurred, Tucker said it cast “a pall” over the local economy that put it in a negative light.

Meanwhile, coupled with such longtime local employers either deciding to pull up stakes or threatening to, few new companies announced plans to come to Surry County during 2019.

In contrast, successes in 2018 included ACC Coatings moving its location from New Jersey to the old Chatham No. 4 plant in Elkin, and Steel Buildings and Structures buying 43 acres in Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park in Mount Airy to construct multiple buildings and create jobs. Sonoco Products, Choice Metal Buildings and Bobcat also located space in the county with help from the Surry Economic Development Partnership Inc., its chief industrial recruiter.

Tucker said 2019 has seen some economic gains, including plans by SPX Corp., a global maker of HVAC equipment based in Charlotte, to open a small operation in Pilot Mountain and hire at least 10 people. This project includes leasing the former Elastrix location, also known as the Intex building, at 523 S. Stephens St.

The EDP official also mentioned plans by Bottomley Enterprises to build a new headquarters for its trucking component on Oak Grove Church Road near the Interstate 77/N.C. 89 interchange. The company earlier launched Bottomley Evergreens and Farms on Laurel Springs Church Road in that vicinity.

Inquiries decrease

Another metric cited by Tucker in calling 2019 a down year involves the number of project inquiries made by companies eyeing Surry for possible facilities.

Those dropped to 39 this year, as of Wednesday after reaching 57 in 2018.

But there is a positive side to such contacts. “We’ve had more client visitations,” the EDP president said of those actually coming to the county during 2019 as the result of preliminary efforts.

Some of the reasons behind slow economic growth are out of local officials’ control, according to Tucker, mentioning the upcoming presidential election as an example.

“Things always slow down during that time,” he said of a holding pattern manufacturers sometimes languish in — delaying expansion or other major decisions presumably until there’s an assurance pro-business politicians will prevail.

“And a lot of it is product-driven,” Tucker said of other factors affecting growth, such as a lack of available land served by infrastructure and existing buildings in the city and county desired by prospective industrial tenants.

He referred to a silver lining of the otherwise dark cloud engulfing the Hanesbrands closing — the fact it is adding facilities to the building inventory.

The tight labor force is also part of the “product” equation, Tucker said, with a low unemployment rate possibly making prospective companies think there are insufficient workers for operations brought to Surry.

After announcing that 2019 “was not a good year for us” during an economic update to Mount Airy leaders, the EDP official clarified those comments that were made as part of a series of presentations Wednesday on various local government operations.

In fielding follow-up questions, Tucker emphasized that his assessment about the year doesn’t necessarily mean it has been a “bad” one economically.

“I’m not saying things are bad — I’m just saying things could be better.”

And Tucker believes efforts are moving in the right direction.

“We have two projects we’re working on right now.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

