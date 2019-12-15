Home a ‘time capsule’ for visitors

Visitors to Cousin Emma’s Bed and Breakfast on Saturday enjoy the dining room of the historic home. Pictured, from left, are Nancy Lovill, a volunteer guide for this weekend's tours; LaDonna McCarther; Calvin Vaughn; Cheryl "Yellow Fawn" Scott; and Donna Denson, another guide. Tom Joyce | The News

Many people wish they could travel back in history to enjoy a simpler way of life.

And with no time machine having been invented, the closest they can come to that is visiting places offering a glimpse of the distant past. One such spot is a house in Mount Airy dating to the mid-1800s, where holiday tours are being held this weekend.

Emma Suzanne Brown, the owner of the historic home at 501 South Main St. — which she renovated and now operates as Cousin Emma’s Bed and Breakfast — decided to open it to the public this year as a fundraiser for the local Salvation Army.

The tours began Saturday and will resume today from 2 to 5 p.m., at a cost of $10 per person at the door.

Visitors to the house Saturday afternoon seemed to include some who have passed it on the street many times and wondered what was on the inside.

And that curiosity was satisfied by seeing its rich array of architecture, furnishings, pictures and other items from yesteryear — with the added element of Christmas decorations.

“Her collection of antiques,” is one thing that caught the eye of Calvin Vaughn of Mount Airy, one visitor on Saturday, “family heirlooms and things she has in almost every room.”

Brown moved from Mount Airy when she was 17 years old and after traveling the country and the world, the woman now in her 70s decided to buy the house on South Main Street in 2015.

In addition to the antiques, Vaughn marveled at how it has “so many interesting things” as a whole, reflecting Brown’s travels to foreign countries and elsewhere.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Lt. Jeff Brooks of the Mount Airy Salvation Army said while touring the house Saturday, calling it a “time capsule.”

“It’s a testament to a lot of care Suzanne’s put into it — and time,” Brooks added.

From the Salvation Army standpoint, he also appreciates the sense of community Brown is exhibiting by donating all proceeds from this weekend’s tours to that organization’s Kid to Camp program. The money will allow youths to attend the camp and build wholesome memories, which the Salvation Army official said is part of its mission of meeting people’s needs while also spreading the gospel.

“It’s wonderful,” Brooks said of the gesture by Brown.

Although the tours are benefiting charity, Brown said Saturday that another goal this weekend involves highlighting the valuable lessons of the past and its sometimes-exceptional people.

“I love history,” the owner of the house said while standing on its porch.

“And I love how smart and thoughtful-thinking people were then,” Brown said of those living in the 1850 period from which the home dates. “People knew a lot more than we give them credit for.”

Modern life offers many luxuries and technological advances, but other things have fallen by the wayside, Brown indicated, such as neighbor helping neighbor.

She respects the lasting craftsmanship of older homes, pointing out that the wallpaper in her dining room is original.

Other points of interest at Cousin Emma’s Bed and Breakfast include an original pre-Civil War country lawyer sofa and two chairs and a 1823 wind-up wall clock in the parlor; a huge brass gas chandelier from the Pinehurst Hotel ballroom in the formal dining room; a former side porch now enclosed and called the “Sun Room” with an Italian armoire crafted by monks from 87 different types of wood;

Also, original burled maple cabinets and chestnut paneling on the walls and ceiling of a large kitchen and linoleum installed in 1900; an original iron clawfoot bathtub that has been restored and has custom-made faucets and a hand-held shower; a one-room cabin at the back of the house which is a former slave quarters; and more.

Visitors to Cousin Emma's Bed and Breakfast on Saturday enjoy the dining room of the historic home. Pictured, from left, are Nancy Lovill, a volunteer guide for this weekend's tours; LaDonna McCarther; Calvin Vaughn; Cheryl "Yellow Fawn" Scott; and Donna Denson, another guide. Lt. Jeff Brooks of the Mount Airy Salvation Army and Calvin Vaughn admire a Christmas tree at the home.

Emma Suzanne Brown, the owner of the historic house, serves a chocolate chip cookie to Calvin Vaughn. Tour volunteers Madeline Caudill, left, and Nancy Lovill chat in the front parlor.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

