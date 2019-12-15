Three announce for 2020 elections

Moore

Moore - Mount Airy City Schools Teresa Leiva has only been on the school board half a year but is excited to stay for a full term with the next election. -

DOBSON — A new candidate has filed for the 2020 elections, and two others have come forward to explain their campaigns.

Teresa Leiva was appointed to the Mount Airy Board of Education in June, filling the rest of the four-year term for Kate Appler in District C (Mount Airy voting areas #4 and #5). At the end of the week the Republican filed to run for her first full term.

“I have very much enjoyed it,” she said of her half-year on the school board. “I love our children and community. I just enjoy being able to help in that area.”

Asked what she has learned so far, Leiva said that the school board has to know a lot about policies. She felt fortunate to attend a state conference to learn about new ideas and policies that school boards could try; she was pleased to realize that Mount Airy City Schools already does much of what the instructors were suggesting.

STEM classes (science, technology, engineering and math) are important to a student’s future career, she said, but she is glad that Mount Airy has a STEAM focus where it also emphasizes the A for arts.

Leiva, 35, said she is a stay-at-home mom who teaches piano lessons in her house. She believes that learning about music is very beneficial to children.

“It helps with focus and self-discipline.”

She also serves as a den leader for a Cub Scout pack, a volunteer at Grace’s Closet at the Jones Family Resource Center, and as a volunteer for Surry Animal Rescue, helping with adoptions.

She performs music at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and also leads a children’s group, ages 3-10.

She has two children of her own in the city schools system: in the third and seventh grades.

——

Two other candidates had filed earlier in the week, but could not be reached at the time for comment. Then Don Moore and Jennifer White contacted The News to introduce themselves to voters.

Don Moore

Moore is running for a seat on the Mount Airy Board of Education. He is seeking the spot for District B (Mount Airy voting areas #2 and #3) that is currently being held by Mike Marion — who has announced that he will not seek reelection.

“I am running for this office for a number of reasons,” said Moore.

He has three children in MACS. Jackson, 9, is in the third grade at Jones Intermediate; Noah, 13, eighth grade at Mount Airy Middle; and Grey, 16, a sophomore at Mount Airy High.

“I want to be an advocate for their success as well as all of the other children within the school,” said Moore. With involvement at three of the four schools, he said, “My goal is to learn what each location does best and promote those ideas.”

“I want our schools and children to be safe with the presence of an SRO Officer at each school for outside threats, as well as inside threats. Currently there are only officers positioned at Mount Airy Middle School, and Mount Airy High School. I believe that we need to have at least one more added to share between Tharrington and Jones. Preferably two added to have an office present at each school location.”

“I want to be an advocate for our teachers. I truly believe that we have the best group of educators in our area, and I want the board to support their needs to provide the best environments possible.

“I want to look at teacher reimbursement. Since the board’s job is primarily budgeting, I want to look at how much our teachers are spending out of their own pocket to have the things needed to make them and the children successful.”

Moore works for Kirkland Inc. of High Point as vice president of business development.

Kirkland is a large commercial & industrial general contractor servicing a large geographic area, Moore said. The company does not perform public bid work, and therefore it will not participate in any projects designated by the school system, so there is no conflict of interest.

“When my wife (Sabrina McCreary Moore) and I started to plan our family, we made a decision to move back to Mount Airy, and have our kids be part of the Mount Airy school system. We had a goal many years ago for our children to be a part of our great system, and we as parents to help them succeed and support the school system as best we could.”

Moore said he is a registered Republican, but said he leans more Libertarian in his approach to political and social conversations.

Jennifer White

White is the second person to file to run for register of deeds after fellow Republican Scott Elvis. Current Register of Deed Carolyn Comer has announced her retirement at the end of her term.

“I am a resident of Dobson. I am originally from Vance County,” said White. “I have lived in Dobson since 2010.”

“I am a 1999 graduate of Appalachian State University. I have a bachelor’s degree in real estate and urban analysis. My minor is business management.”

She said, “I want to be the next Register of Deeds simply to serve the citizens of Surry County. The Register of Deeds office is the custodian of vital and land records for Surry County. We offer a service to readily provide people with their recorded documents for various reasons.

“I have a servant’s heart. My current role as deputy register of deeds is second nature to me. Since starting my career at the Register of Deeds office I have had the pleasure of helping landowners with issues concerning their property, family members trace their ancestry, and providing certified copies of vital records. These may not sound too exciting or important, but it’s a big deal to an individual when they need a particular document and don’t have it.

“I hope to carry forward the legacy of trust established in our office. Our staff is thoroughly trained. We follow state statutes and regulations as well as county policies and procedures when recording documents and issuing certified vital records. I have five years of management experience. As well as numerous years of volunteer service and leadership. There is always room for improvement. I will review office practices and implement changes if and as needed.”

Moore https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Don-Headshot-3.jpg Moore Teresa Leiva has only been on the school board half a year but is excited to stay for a full term with the next election. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Leiva.jpg Teresa Leiva has only been on the school board half a year but is excited to stay for a full term with the next election. Mount Airy City Schools

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.