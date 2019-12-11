SCC holds fall art show

Art students enjoyed showing their work and welcoming friends and family to the Fall Art Show and Open House at SCC. Student Mally Snow of Mount Airy is shown with her blind contour drawing with graphite and colored pencil. Submitted photo

DOBSON – Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House recently.

The art show featured work from the current studio classes including 2D design, drawing, painting, ceramics, and digital photography. Attendees were also able to tour the studio art classrooms to see additional student art and learn about the Associates in Fine Arts in Visual Arts degree. Art instructors Anna-Olivia Sisk and Richard Montgomery were on hand to answer questions about the visual arts opportunities at Surry and how students can register for future art classes.

The Associate in Fine Arts degree in Visual Arts program at Surry Community College focuses heavily on the visual fine arts and is recommended for those who plan to continue their education at a senior institution. This program prepares transfer students to meet selective admission criteria for acceptance into a Bachelor of Fine Arts or Bachelor of Arts in Visual Arts at a senior college or university.

The course work in this program consists of Universal General Education Transfer Component courses in literature, humanities, social/behavioral sciences, mathematics and natural science. Students in this program are provided an opportunity to concentrate in a major area of fine art study that includes elective choices in drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics and digital photography. Follow the Fine Arts program on Instagram @surryfinearts.

For more information about the fine arts program, contact Lead Instructor Anna-Olivia Sisk at 336-368-3479 or siskao@surry.edu.

Spring registration for new curriculum students runs through Dec. 20. For information about college application, financial aid or class registration, contact StudentServices at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.