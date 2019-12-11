Central Middle students compete in Lego League

The Mighty Hornet Builders are, front row, Josalin Avila, Briley Williams, Austin Riggan, Savana Parries, and Hernan Hernandez; back row, Kasey Martin, Calvin Wilmoth, Garrett Higgins, Cole Johnson and Brayden Holt. Submitted photo

Submitted photo The Mighty Hornet Builders are, front row, Josalin Avila, Briley Williams, Austin Riggan, Savana Parries, and Hernan Hernandez; back row, Kasey Martin, Calvin Wilmoth, Garrett Higgins, Cole Johnson and Brayden Holt. - Submitted photo The Hornet Engineers are, front row, Alexis Pedraza; middle row, Grace Wood and Mackenzie May; back row, Paul Marshall, Ben Sain, and Kyleigh Moser. - Submitted photo The Diligent Dobson Dwellers are, front row, Camille Jimenez and Chris Hal; back row, Trey Hamlin, Nathan Narehood and Logan Norman. -

DOBSON — Central Middle School recent sent three three groups of students to the First Lego League competition at Surry Community College.

While all three teams did well, the Diligent Dobson Dwellers team will advance to the state level competition to be held on Jan. 18.