Sheriffs spread Christmas cheer

Becky Timmons and Nathan Gough start their shopping in the clothes section, selecting a pair of jeans, before heading to the toys as they fill the Christmas wish lists of two local youth during the Sheriff Atkinson's Foundation Give A Kid A Christmas Shopping Day at the Mount Airy Walmart.

Christmas came early for more than 100 area residents Tuesday morning.

The Christmas gifts being selected and packaged for area children from less fortunate homes won’t actually be put to use until Christmas Day, but for the law enforcement personnel, Surry County school officials and volunteers, the smiles and good cheer prevalent Tuesday made it seem as if Christmas had already arrived.

“This is one of my favorite things to do,” said Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of communications/teacher recruitment and retention for the county school system, as she pushed a cart, shopping list in hand, along an aisle in Walmart.

The occasion was the annual Sheriff Atkinson’s Give A Kid A Christmas Shopping Day at the Mount Airy Walmart store. Lewis was among an estimated 125 shoppers on hand to select toys, clothing and other items that will find their way to the hands of area children and youth, ones who might otherwise find themselves without gifts on Christmas morning.

Former Sheriff Graham Atkinson, who started the effort more than 25 years ago while a deputy with the department, said Lewis’ enthusiasm is typical of those who take part in the program.

“What I’ve found is that it’s hard to get people here the first time,” he said of the annual shopping day, which relies on volunteers to select gifts and fill shopping buggies with the items. “But they are calling the next year, wanting to know when to come help. … If you can get them here the first time, they’re hooked.”

While the volunteers and others on hand for Tuesday’s shopping event gave a little more than two hours of their time, Tuesday’s effort was really just one step in a process that started in earnest with a fundraiser kickoff Oct. 7 held at the Surry County Schools central office in Dobson.

At that time Atkinson, who now serves on the state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission in Raleigh, said the foundation that organizes the event had set a goal of spending $125 per child, although two months he had no idea how many children and youth would be in the program as it depends on donations.

Turns out volunteers had 500 shopping lists on Tuesday. It might have been less, had a few local benefactors not come forward.

The News ran an update on the fundraising on Black Friday where Atkinson said the campaign was well under the goal for the number of kids the foundation would like to help.

“In the past few days we have had people contact us, say they want to sponsor an entire family,” meaning they would take care of gifts for all family members — and in some cases provide a Christmas meal. “That’s really helped us a lot this year,” he said. Most of the fundraising for the effort takes place between Thanksgiving and the shopping day, when people are more in the holiday mood. Because Thanksgiving was on the latest day possible (Nov. 28), that pulled a week’s worth of fundraising out of the effort compared to last year when Thanksgiving was on Nov. 22.

Walmart, which sets up three check-out lines devoted to the shopping day and assigns several staffers to help the shoppers, was able to donate $7,500 to the effort through the Walmart Foundation.

Also, Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt and his department, which provides much of the logistics and oversight of the program, carried out a number of fundraisers within the department. Among those was No Shave November/December, which saw deputies and other officials able to contribute $100 for the privilege of growing facial hair during the two-month period. All totaled, the Sheriff’s Office raised $7,200 for the effort.

But on Tuesday, the focus was on what the money was being used for, with volunteers and law enforcement from multiple agencies there to help. Volunteer shoppers were able to take one of the 500 angel shopping lists — each one representing the wish list of a child or teen. The shoppers went through the store, from department to department, selecting toys, clothes, electronics: whatever they could find from the list that fit within the $125 budget. Many of the volunteers took a second, even a third, card and buggy after filling their first one.

“I enjoy doing it,” said Becky Timmons of Mount Airy as she and Nathan Gough were about to set out on their shopping excursion. “Just to give back to the community, to help brighten a child’s Christmas … sometimes we can’t give money, but we can give our time.”

Karen Haynes echoed one of Atkinson’s statements when she spoke of her involvement Tuesday. “This is the second year I’ve done this,” she said. “After last year, I’m hooked. I just enjoy doing it.”

“I just like to give back to the community, to the kids,” said Buffy Scott of Mount Airy. “I don’t like to see kids suffer … to have a hard time at this time of year. This is a way we can help.”

“This is a tough time of year for a lot of families,” her husband, Mike Scott, said. “This is just a way to help kids.”

Chris Knopf, Surry County manager, was on hand as well, shopping with his son, Jon David, a student at Meadowview Magnet Middle School.

“This is something I like doing every year,” the elder Knopf said. “I like to bring my kids, to help them understand there are others less fortunate, to give them the chance to learn to give.”

“It’s a good experience,” Jon David chimed in.

Allison Hooker, sponsor of the East Surry High School Interact Club, was there with several of her club members.

“We’ve never done this before,” Hooker said. “We were invited this year, we thought we’d come over. … They (club members) were really excited. This is something, hopefully, we can start doing every year.”

Dr. Lewis, of the Surry County Schools, said the fundraising, the time spent on the project, is all worthwhile when she considers what the gifts mean to many of the youth receiving them.

“Teachers tell us what a difference this makes,” she said, adding she has seen that firsthand during her own teaching years. “When they (the youth) get new clothes, when they get gifts, it really makes a difference, it really raises their self-esteem.”

Volunteers, others help fill kids’ Christmas wish lists

