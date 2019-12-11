Elections office sees six new filings

DOBSON — The latest local filings for the 2020 elections include four school board candidates and two for register of deeds.

Mount Airy City Schools

Mike Marion announced last week that he will not seek reelection to the Mount Airy Board of Education. Since then, two folks have stepped forward to announce their decision to run for his spot representing District B, which covers the Mount Airy voting areas #2 and #3.

District B covers the area north of the downtown area up to the Ridgecrest to the north and goes east to west from Riverside Park to past Westwood Park.

The two candidates running are Don Moore Jr. and Terrell Stephens.

When asked why he is running, Stephens said, “I love Mount Airy. We moved here in 1991 – I married a local girl.”

He said the couple lived “way out in the county” for a long time, but moved into the city when their kids were young. Those kids grew up through Mount Airy City Schools and are grown now.

Stephens said he operates a successful business that offers him some flexibility of schedule so that he can find the time to give back to the community.

He and his wife operate Grace Academy Child Care Center. So, he said, they have been involved in early childhood education for more than a dozen years. They are also members of Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. He is a member of the Surry County Republican Party and the local chapter of Business Networking International.

Moore did not leave a contact number with the Board of Elections.

• Phil Thacker is running for reelection to District A, which covers Mount Airy voting area #1. This extends from the downtown area in the north along the east side of U.S. 52 to Bannertown and along the east side of U.S. 601 past Insteel and North Carolina Foam.

Thacker, a long-time Renfro employee, was appointed to the school board 23 years ago and elected the first time in 2000. He ran unopposed in the last election.

“I would like to serve and represent the people who live in the city school district again,” said Thacker.

“We have a very good school system, but need to continue to improve and get better — you can always find ways and means to get better. We have a great group of people who work for us that continue to find ways.

“The main reason, of course, is to meet the needs of the students, such as the backpack program.“

This is the first time that the city school board election will be held under the new partisan format. Out of the 11 people who had filed for various offices by Tuesday afternoon, Thacker is the only one to file as a Democrat.

• Board member Kate Appler voiced her displeasure with the switch to the partisan format in April, then in May announced she was stepping down to focus her time on other interests.

Appler’s seat also is coming up for District C, Mount Airy #4 and #5. This is the area at the northernmost part of the voting area, extending up Wards Gap Road and out Riverside Drive to White Sulphur Springs.

Since Appler stepped down, the board appointed Teresa Leiva, a 2002 graduate of Mount Airy High School, to the position. Leiva has worked as a substitute teacher, her mother retired from the city schools and her grandparents taught in Surry County Schools.

Elkin City Schools

Down in Elkin, Dr. Richard Brinegar is seeking reelection to the Board of Education.

Brinegar is an Elkin native with degrees from Surry Community College and UNC Greensboro, a masters from Indiana University, and a doctorate from N.C. State. He runs Animal Ark Veterinary Hospital.

On the Elkin City Schools website, Brinegar, school board chairman, says his favorite quote is from Aristotle: “Education is the best provision for the journey to old age.”

Register of Deeds

In September, Carolyn Comer, the longtime Surry County register of deeds, told The News that she was planning to retire at the end of her term in 2020.

She started worked for the county in 1976 and is in her fourth term of office. She is the last Democrat in public office in the county as the Republican Party has taken over all other offices.

And the first two people to file for her position are both Republicans.

Scott Elvis, of Siloam, announced back in June that he would be running for office when the filing period opened.

Elvis told The News that he has worked as an insurance broker, mortgage broker, Notary Public, and a bail bondsman.

“I am familiar with several documents that are recorded in the register’s office from my many years of professional life experience in mortgage lending and insurance,” he said in a announcing his candidacy. “I am also familiar with the courthouse and the criminal justice system by being a bail bondsman.”

Also filing for the race is Jennifer White of Dobson, who did not return a call before deadline.

Reach Jeff Linville at 415-4692.

