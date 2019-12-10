Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Michael Joe Moxley, 41, of Fox Walk Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Oct. 2 for failure to appear in court Sept. 9. He was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and an Oct. 24 court date.

He faces many charges in the coming weeks. On Monday he has a court appearance to face charges of felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as two counts of violating probation. On Tuesday he is in traffic court to face seven citations.

He was on probation after Jan. 15 convictions for possession of a Schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 27 the charges in Stokes County are felonies breaking and entering, larceny after breaking in, five counts of larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen goods, possession of a stolen firearm, and conspiracy to break in to commit larceny. Misdemeanors are two counts of injury to personal property.

• Daniel Lee Stanley, 24, of Amber Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 5 for failure to appear in court Sept. 16. He was given a $35,000 secured bond. The court date was not listed.

• Janet Lynn Barker Burchette, 54, of Barker Hollow Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Oct. 5 for failure to appear in court Sept. 23 on six misdemeanor charges. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date. On Tuesday she was scheduled to be in court on charges of driving while license revoked and six driving-related citations.

• Douglas Wayne Honeycutt, 29, Slate Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 6 for failure to appear in court Oct. 2. He also was charged with felony possession of meth. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and a Nov. 6 court date.

On Jan. 6 he faces charges of first-degree trespassing, larceny, felony habitual larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

Two days later he faces charges of felony possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, two counts of violating probation, felony habitual larceny, and felony possession of stolen goods.

On Jan. 13 the charges are driving while license revoked and felony possession of meth.

In August 2017 he was convicted of possession of Schedule II, III and IV drugs, two counts of drug paraphernalia, two counts of larceny, financial card fraud, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He received probation and a suspended sentence. These suspended sentences could be activated by any probation violation conviction.

In 2011 he spent almost six months in prison after convictions for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, larceny, two counts of financial card fraud, and drug paraphernalia.

• Michelle Leigh Stevens, 43, of King, was served Stokes County warrants on Wards Gap Road Oct. 5 charging her with felonies possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, selling meth and delivering meth, all dated Aug. 27. She was given a $45,000 secured bond and an Oct. 9 court date in Danbury.

• Carly Marie Pina, 24, of Lower Park Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Oct. 7 charging her with failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 5 court date.

• Jennifer Holyfield Hiett, 36, of Grove Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 7 for two counts of failure to appear in court earlier that day. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.

She has a Jan. 13 court date for charges of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, three counts of drug paraphernalia, felony habitual larceny, larceny, possession of stolen goods, two counts of second-degree trespassing, two counts of resisting an officer, and assaulting an officer.

In November 2018 she was convicted of larceny. In August 2017 she was convicted of shoplifting. In June 2017 she was convicted of five counts of larceny.

In 2015 she spent six months in prison for felony larceny of more than $1,000, six counts of larceny, two counts of second-degree trespassing, possession of a Schedule VI drug, drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and 10 driving-related charges.

• Braun Alexander Dillard, 23, of Denver, North Carolina, was stopped on I-77 a mile north of Dobson Oct. 7 and charged with speeding at 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. Then he was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in Iredell County court Sept. 25. He also was charged with driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 4 court date in Dobson, with another court date to be announced in Statesville.

• Pamela Lynn Dunning, 61, of Beamer Road, Mount Airy, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with being a fugitive from justice from another state. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 24 court date. She next has a court date of Jan. 7 on this charge.

In May she was convicted of larceny. In August 2016 she also was convicted of larceny.

On Wednesday she faces charges of felony possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, larceny, possession of stolen goods, and two counts of violating probation.

On Jan. 7 she faces charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy.

Two days later the charges are second-degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon.

On May 21 she faces a shoplifting charge.

• Jacob Clinton McCormick, 29, of Center Lane, Traphill, was served an order for arrest Oct. 8 for failure to appear in court April 29. He also was charged with driving while license revoked and having a revoked license plate. He was given a $300 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.

• Amanda Dawn Adams, 35, of Gaston Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Oct. 8 for failure to appear in court Sept. 26. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 25 court date.

• William Michael Hazelwood, 23, of Radar Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Oct. 8 for failure to appear in court the day before. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 28 court date.

He has a court date Friday to appear as a witness for the prosecution.

• Kevin Winston Jordan, 25, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Oct. 8 for failure to appear in court Sept. 26. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a court date on Halloween.

• Joseph Samuel Clement, 60, of Old Buck Shoals Road, Mount Airy, was charged Oct. 9 with felony violating probation. The complainant is the U.S. Marshal Service. He was confined with no bond. The court date was not listed.

On Jan. 29 he faces charges of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He first became a felon at age 20 when he was convicted of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI drug and possession of a weapon of mass destruction in 1980.

In March 1999 he was convicted of felonies possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of trafficking meth, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

In May 1999 he was convicted of felonies trafficking coke, two counts of possession with intent to sell a Schedule I drug, growing marijuana, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

• Jason Thomas Lambert, 40, of Harley Davidson Way, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons Oct. 9 charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Oct. 3. He was given a Nov. 8 court date.

• Rickey Noel Daughenbaugh, 32, of Rocking Horse Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 10 charging him with failure to pay child support in Wilkes County, dated Aug. 20. He was given a $3,500 secured bond and an Oct. 14 court date in Wilkesboro.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Sheriff-Badge-RGB.jpg

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.