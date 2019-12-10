Pilot Mountain celebrates Christmas season

Choral students from Pilot Mountain Middle School and East Surry High School sang a variety of traditional carols and other holiday favorites under the direction of Susan Marshall, who is at left.

The sights and sounds of Christmas filled downtown Pilot Mountain throughout the day and into the evening Saturday as a trio of events were scheduled in celebration of the holiday season.

The evening concluded with the 49th annual Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade, with a long procession of colorfully lit entries making their way from East Surry High School through the downtown area and along the length of Main Street.

“It was an awesome parade,” primary organizer Chris Wall, a member of the sponsoring Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad and EMS, said. “We had 126 entries and the parade was 1 ½ hours long from start to finish.”

“The street was packed with people watching and waving,” Wall continued. “This was one of the biggest crowds we’ve seen come out to watch in several years.”

This year’s grand marshal had not been named in advance, with organizers saying only that the local person was thought by many to be “very deserving.” The suspense didn’t last for long, however, as former Pilot Mountain Police Chief Darryl Bottoms led the parade in a vehicle identifying him as Grand Marshal.

Bottoms recently retired after serving in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He joined the Pilot Mountain Police Department in 1992.

Numerous churches, businesses, schools, individuals, civic groups and youth organizations took part as did several area police, fire and rescue departments. Bands played and dancers performed while several brightly lit entries featured their own favorite Christmas carols playing throughout.

“We want to thank everybody, those who took part and those who came out to watch,” Wall said. “There were no incidents and everybody was in the Christmas spirit. We can’t wait till next year.”

The parade was preceded by the town’s annual tree lighting. Featured was a performance by North Carolina Honors Chorus members and alumni under the direction of Sherri Collins. Also performing traditional Christmas favorites was a chorus composed of students from Pilot Mountain Middle School and East Surry High School, under the direction of Susan Marshall.

Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy announced winners from the annual Downtown Pilot Mountain Window Decorating Contest, noting that judging for this year’s contest was extremely close. With a theme of “A Berry Merry Christmas,” first place went to Mount Pilot Country Store. Grace and Sparrow claimed second with a theme of “A Very Chic Christmas.” Liv for Sweets was awarded third place, using a theme of “Baking Spirits Bright.”

Diva’s Hair Salon, receiving over 200 Facebook “likes,” was the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

A winner was also named in the first event of the afternoon, the Pilot Mountain Civic Club’s inaugural Chili Cook-Off.

Four local restaurants competed for the title of the town’s best chili. Taking part were All Sauced Up, The Pilot Diner, Mountain View Restaurant and The Tilted Ladder. Sample cups and bowls were sold as a fundraider for the civic club, with proceeds to be used for a variety of community involvements.

Judges for the competition were Bottoms, representing the Pilot Mountain Police Department, Darin Manuel of the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad and EMS and Damion Richardson of the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department.

In a close battle, The Tilted Ladder was named as the chili champion of the day.

“We want to thank the four restaurants that took part,” noted Pilot Mountain Civic Club President Michelle Fallin. “In my opinion, this was a great success.”

“This was our first chili cook-off,” added club member and primary organizer Al McDonald. “Anyone who didn’t get to take part missed out on some good chili.”

Downtown Pilot Mountain’s holiday festivities are expected to continue on Saturday as 50 craft vendors are anticipated for the second annual Mistletoe Market. Hours for the street festival are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand and Main Street businesses will be open, with many offering holiday specials.

