Embers Christmas Show coming to Mount Airy

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard regularly play more than 200 shows per year, but this is the only time of year to catch the group’s annual Christmas show.

The group returns to the Andy Griffith Playhouse on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 pm, for their Christmas show filled with holiday music.

Honored to carry the moniker “North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music,” The Embers have traveled the country and the world playing heart and soul, rhythm and blues, feel good music. Their Christmas show has also entertained American troops abroad, for which they were awarded Military Coins of Excellence. The group is a member of the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, and have won numerous Carolina Beach Music Awards.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $25 preferred or $20 orchestra and can be purchased online at www.surryarts.org, by phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council Office during regular business hours. For additional information, contact Courtney at 336-786-7998 or Courtney@surryarts.org.