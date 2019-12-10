American Legion launches POW/MIA project

Doug Joyner, left, commander of the local American Legion, and Jerry Estes, first vice commander, stand beside a wall at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy where the names of local POW/MIA military personnel will be displayed. Tom Joyce | The News

American military personnel who’ve been prisoners of war or are missing in action often are overlooked in efforts honoring veterans, which a new project in Mount Airy is addressing.

It involves a program by local Jesse B. Jones Post 123 of the American Legion to have the names of POW/MIA personnel listed at the meeting hall of Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street.

The American Legion post, which has about 130 members, has developed a display area on the outside of the building where small plaques containing those names and service details will have a permanent home.

“We’re going to have it placed on a wall,” said Jerry Estes, first vice commander of the group.

“It’s going to be outside where the general public can see it,” Estes added Monday regarding the display that is believed to be one of a kind. “It’s the first one that I can think of in the area.”

It seeks to honor anyone who has ever been a prisoner of war, either living or deceased, along with personnel listed as missing in action.

“We’re doing it for Surry County,” Estes said of the geographic territory targeted.

He devised the idea for the POW/MIA wall of honor a couple of months ago and since then American Legion members have been working to get it ready.

Estes believes that in activities to honor deceased military personnel on Memorial Day or the service of those in general on Veterans Day, specific mention of the POW-MIA group is sometimes left out of the equation despite its special sacrifices.

The names of POW/MIA personnel to be displayed at Veterans Memorial Park will be listed on small metal plaques to also include such information as their branches of service and home communities.

Each plaque will cost those submitting names $10, which basically will cover the material and engraving expenses with Bel-Vue Trophy in Mount Airy. Plexiglas will be placed over the plaques as a protective measure.

Persons interested may contact Jerry Estes at 336-755-3518 or Doug Joyner, commander of the local American Legion, 336-488-8774.

Numbers uncertain

Neither Estes nor Michael Scott, veterans services director for Surry County, know how many people from the county are included in the POW/MIA category.

“I wouldn’t be able to even venture a guess,” said Scott, who has run across some former prisoners of war since becoming director 10 years ago.

“I’ve encountered a handful, maybe a half-dozen,” he said. “I’m not sure how many we have left.”

Scott explained that one difficulty in obtaining such figures from his standpoint is that veterans must have come forward to seek some type of assistance through the Surry County Veterans Services Office.

Those who have been prisoners of war might forego doing this for a variety of reasons.

“They usually are pretty proud,” Scott explained Monday.

In addition, some former POWs tend to downplay their service to the country.

“Even though they have been through a pretty traumatic event, they still think there are others more deserving than them,” the veterans services official said. “We find that a lot.”

Others just value their privacy or don’t want people to make a fuss over them. “It’s understandable, but at the same time kind of a shame,” said Scott.

Not only should such veterans be recognized for what they have accomplished, hearing their stories is valuable from a historical perspective, he said.

One of the more well-known prisoners of war in this area was retired Air Force Lt. Col. David B. Hatcher of Mount Airy, who died in May. Hatcher spent 2,451 days in captivity in North Vietnam after being forced to eject from the F-105 aircraft he was piloting in May 1966.

Meanwhile, the ranks of those missing in action and whose remains have not been recovered total almost 82,000 nationwide, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. This includes an estimated 73,515 from World War II, although information about them is limited or conflicting.

