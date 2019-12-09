Aktion Club holding Christmas fundraiser

Aktion Club member Brittany Parsons of Mount Airy enjoys helping customers shop for a variety of Dewey’s Bakery products available this month at The Addition in Downtown Mount Airy.

The Aktion Club at Surry Community College is hosting a fundraising effort with Dewey’s Bakery.

The students have set up shop within The Addition at 124 Moore Avenue in Downtown Mount Airy, where they are selling items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The club will also be hosting a pop-up store at the SCC Bookstore in the C Building in Dobson on Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Aktion Club was created for adults with special needs through Kiwanis International and is made up of members enrolled in the Creating Successful Learners program which is a part of Surry’s Adult Basic Education program.

The program is designed specifically for adults with developmental disabilities and autism. The focus of these classes is to improve the individual’s independence by acquiring necessary basic life skills from math and reading to job development.

During the group’s Dewey’s sale, available produces include Moravian sugar cakes, a variety of Moravian cookies, cheese straws, and hot chocolate mixes. The club is also selling star bows created by the members during their job skills training class. The club’s main focus is community service. Money raised through the holiday sales will benefit non-profit organizations in the area.

For more information on Adult Basic Education classes for those with developmental disabilities or brain trauma, contact Nichole Shores at 336-386-3441 or shoresrn@surry.edu. For more information specifically on Surry’s Aktion Club, contact Diane Barnett at dianebarnett55@gmail.com.