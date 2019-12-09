SCC students learn about combating stress

Psychology students participate in a mindfulness walk with their class on Surry Community College’s nature trail. The class learned about coping mechanisms and reducing stress. Submitted photo

DOBSON– Catrena Whitaker’s General Psychology class wrapped up its health and stress unit by participating in a mindfulness walk on campus recently.

Students learned about the three primary positive coping mechanisms to implement daily stress management – emotion-focused coping, biology-focused coping, and problem-focused coping. Students also learned about how stress management has evolved throughout history and the specific role that Vietnam veterans played in learning about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

In discovering examples of emotion-focused coping and biology-focused coping techniques such as rethinking the situation in a positive way, positive reappraisal, gratitude, exercise, and mindfulness, students put their new learning into action with a mindfulness walk at the campus nature trail.

Participating students included Madison Goins of Lowgap; Lizbhet Hernandez and Cayden Hill of Mount Airy; Sam Whitaker of Siloam; Erica Rodriguez Lopez, Andy Guerrero, and Taylor Newman of Dobson; Miguel Sanchez of Elkin; Preston Russell of Jonesville; Kaylyn Baker of State Road; Adrienne Harris of Hillsville, Virginia; and Daniel Olchowoj and David Olchowoj of Millbrook

