Local man honor by Masons

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Westfield man was among three elected to Knight Commander Court of Honour recently, by the Supreme Council of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Southern Jurisdiction, USA, Mother Council of the World.

Danny R. Martin, Westfield, was selected for the post, along with Robert M. Blair of Lewisville and David L. Crook, of Winston-Salem. The three are members of the Scottish Rite Valley of Winston-Salem.

Their selection, according to a written statement released by the organization, is “…in recognition of loyalty and devotion to the fraternity. This is a very high honor bestowed upon roughly 5% of Scottish Rite Masons in the Southern Jurisdiction.”

The men received their honors during a recent ceremony at the Greensboro Masonic Temple, Greensboro.

The Winston-Salem Valley of the Scottish Rite Meets on the Second Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at 4537 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Questions can be directed to the office at 336-723-1217.