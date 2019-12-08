Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Jennifer Hayes Law, 34, of Hamptonville, was served an order for arrest Sept. 30 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court Sept. 6 on two misdemeanor charges. She was given a $5,000 secured bond.

On March 2 in Dobson she faces charges of felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

On April 1 in Yadkinville she faces charges of possession of a Schedule VI drug and drug paraphernalia.

• Dillon Ryan Odum, 24, of Wind Ridge Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 30 for failure to appear in court Sept. 24. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 13 he faces felony charges of larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

On March 12 he faces felony possession of meth, carrying a concealed weapon, and violating probation.

• Haley Umstead, 21, of Lexington, was served a warrant Sept. 30 charging her with possession of stolen goods, dated March 14. She was released without a bond.

• Johnathan Wayne Troutman, 28, of Yadkinville, was served an order for arrest Sept. 30 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court Sept. 16. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a court date in Winston-Salem.

• Jamie Lamonte Wood, 46, of Little Mountain Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Oct. 1 for failure to appear in court Sept. 26 on four misdemeanor charges. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

In June 2018 Wood was served a warrant charging him with becoming a habitual felon. He had previously been convicted of felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule IV drug and felony possession of a Schedule II drug. He originally was scheduled for release from prison June 5, 2018, but after being found guilty of violating his probation, he went back to prison and was inside at the time the report was released.

On Jan. 15 in Wilkes County he faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

On Jan. 23 in Wilkesboro the charges are driving with no insurance, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag, and driving while license revoked. On Feb. 6 in Wilkesboro the charges are two more counts of driving while license revoked.

• Matthew Ross Johnson, 33, of Bray Ford Road, Dobson, was served a warrant Oct. 1 charging him with assault on a female, dated July 29. He was given a $500 unsecured bond. He next has a Jan. 28 court date on this charge.

On Jan. 13 he faces felony charges of larceny of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and fleeing to elude arrest. He also was charged with reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked and resisting an officer.

• Brittany Denice Hill, 30, of T&T Place, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Oct. 2 for failure to appear in court Sept. 24. She was given a $1,000 secured bond.

She was scheduled to have been in court on Friday on charges of having a fictitious or altered registration/license/tag and three counts of driving while license revoked.

On Feb. 21 she faces another count of driving while license revoked and having a fictitious or altered registration/license/tag

• Courtney Paige Brown, 37, of Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons Oct. 2 charging her with second-degree trespassing, dated Sept. 30.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.