Ruritans plan new veterans dinner venue

ARARAT — A local civic group is getting an early start on planning an event for veterans next fall.

As Saturday’s 78th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor arrived, the Eldora Ruritan Club announced that it will hold its seventh-annual veterans appreciation dinner on Nov. 2, the first Monday of that month.

Mickey Venable, a veteran who organizes the event, said the club has spoken to the Ararat Volunteer Fire Department about moving the venue to its bay to hold more people.

In the first year, the dinner drew 87 attendees, but that has grown to as many as 112 at the club headquarters on Ararat Road.

“Next year we’re hoping for 150 to 175,” said Venable. “I guess we could do 200 if we had that many interested.”

But, the 112 the club had at its biggest so far was already pushing the limit of what the club’s location could hold, so anything more than that would require a bigger space.

The club members cook all the food, he said, which typically consists of ham, potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll and dessert.

“And they do brag on the food,” he said of the veterans who eat.

As for entertainment, the group has invited guests to speak to the crowd such as Robert Holder, a past superintendent in Mount Airy City Schools, and Dr. David Shockley, a former Marine who is president of Surry Community College. Venable said a couple of people have spoken that came from Ruritan National, the national service organization based in Southwest Virginia.

Billy Smith and his group have provided music.

The dinner is free for all military veterans; the Ruritans have accepted a love offering for a meal for friends and family members who accompany the vets to the event.

The past couple of years, some of the veterans have declined to eat for free and instead made a donation to the club, remarked Venable.

The club is in the process of establishing a website for itself under the address www.eldoraruritanclub.com. The site isn’t live yet, but once it is, people will be able to see how active the local Ruritans are, he noted, such as supporting the girls softball league that has practiced or played on the old school field there for several years.

Seniors wanting more information about the dinner, or volunteers who would like to help out, can contact Venable at venablem@surry.net and (336) 401-0737.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

