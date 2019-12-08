Balsam Range to play at Historic Earle

Balsam Range will be in concert on Saturday, Dec. 14 at The Historic Earle Theatre. Submitted photo

Balsam Range will be returning to the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Since the group’s inception in 2007, Balsam Range has become one of bluegrass’ most award-winning bands. They have won more than a dozen International Bluegrass Music Association awards including numerous wins as Vocal Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Balsam Range is made up of Buddy Melton, who handles the fiddle, lead and tenor vocals; Darren Nicholson, with the mandolin, octave mandolin, lead vocals, baritone and low tenor vocals; Dr. Marc Pruett on the banjo; Tim Surrett on bass, dobro, baritone and lead vocals; as well as Caleb Smith on guitar, lead and baritone vocals.

All hail from Haywood County and take their band name from the majestic range of mountains where the Great Smokey Mountains meet the Blue Ridge. Though steeped in tradition, Balsam Range’s bluegrass includes elements of jazz, country, gospel, swing, and old-time music as well. They call it “American Acoustic Music.”

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $45 preferred, $40 orchestra,, or $35 balcony and are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office during business hours. For additional information, contact Courtney Thompson, director of operations, at 336-786-7998 or courtney@surryarts.org.