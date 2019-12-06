Planer, Watson homes ready for tour

Snowmen stand watch at the front door of Mary Planer's home.

Each stop on the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation’s 33rd Christmas Holiday House Tour this weekend is different in its own way, and that goes for the homes of Mary Planer and Allan Watson.

They feature decorations celebrating both the festive and reverent aspects of the holiday.

The tour gets under way at 11 a.m. Saturday, lasting until 5 p.m. that day, and will resume Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. This year it features 11 locations, which may be visited in any order.

Advance tickets are available for $15 at the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce at 200 N. Main St. and J’s Office Supply, 208 Moore Ave. The $15 price is good through today, with tickets to be available for $20 at most tour locations on Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas cheer abounds

The home of Mary Planer, a retired educator who lives at 708 Greenhill Road, is filled with Christmas cheer in every corner, high and low.

Visitors to the front door are greeted with a life-size family of snowmen and metal-crafted ornaments that set the mood for more fun inside. Planer has been collecting and receiving snowmen as gifts over the years, so she has many on display.

Three Christmas trees are decorated at her home, with a pink-and-white-themed one in the foyer.

The sitting room has a small tree adorned with handmade crocheted snowflakes and bells made by Planer’s great-aunt when that person was a young woman. The tree is decorated with older lights many people will remember from their childhood.

True to the concept of years past, that little tree also has lots of tinsel.

The living room contains a more traditional red and green tree.

Planer’s home is furnished with antiques — furniture pieces saved from her grandparents or ones Planer has bought which reminded her of her family. From a curved glass hutch in the foyer to vintage ornaments on the tree in the sitting room, this home beautifully incorporates antiques into the holiday décor, Restoration Foundation officials said.

The dining room has simple snowmen as table centerpieces that complement existing artwork. The adjacent sitting room is special in that it is furnished with a 1915 sofa and gentlemen and ladies’ chairs. The sofa is particularly special to Planer, because it was her great-grandmother’s, inherited by Planer’s grandmother.

Her family remembers that the grandmother only allowed visitors to sit on the sofa, but let little Mary do so whenever she wanted because she thought the child was the best company a grandmother could ever have.

Years later, Planer took upholstery classes at Surry Community College and learned about how furniture was made in years before as well as how to properly re-upholster such antiques.

Planer’s kitchen features live rosemary and more snowmen — including some that are “shy” and hard to spot.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a four-seasons room — representing a home-improvement project that was completed by the tour dates.

It is an enclosed porch offering a beautiful view of natural areas in the back yard. If visitors choose to leave by this back door, they can encounter a larger-than-life jazz-playing frog standing there.

Visitors may park in the driveway as needed. A one-way street leads to the driveway.

Special Nativity scenes

Allan Watson was part of the Christmas Holiday House Tour at a former residence — where visitors raved about his decorations. So Mount Airy Restoration Foundation officials are happy to have him included this year and for what he has in store.

Watson is involved with a number of business enterprises and has lived in his home at 294 Montclaire Drive since 2015.

He has renovated it over the years to update a few rooms and put his personal touch throughout the home.

A collection of Nativity scenes is on display all through the house — each with a backstory on where and how it was acquired by Watson.

The house also is decorated with four trees, each with its own theme and showcasing the fact that its owner is not afraid to use color. Watson describes his decorating style as modern, and tour organizers agree while also adding sleek, open and festive to the list.

To access the Watson home, tour participants may park in the driveway and along Montclaire Drive.

