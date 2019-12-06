Blackmon leaves legacy of caring, friendship, and achievement

Blackmon

Mount Airy’s Zach Blackmon Sr. passed away Tuesday, a name many in Mount Airy most assuredly recognize.

How could they not? For most of his 91 years, Blackmon was active in the city’s business community. He was there in the beginning when Floyd Pike founded Pike Electric in 1948, eventually retiring in 1993 from the firm as vice president and a member of the board of directors. He then went on to found, own and manage Mount Airy’s Hampton Inn, until selling the establishment 20 years later, in 2016.

Along the way he served many years on the board of directors for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, including time as its president; he was chairman of the board of directors for the former Community Bank; and he was instrumental in the founding and growth of Cross Creek Country Club.

Even one of the city’s more well-known landmarks, Blackmon Amphitheatre, bears his name.

Yet for all the accomplishments, all the visible, tangible signs of his time in Mount Airy, perhaps his most enduring legacy lives on in the people he touched over the years.

“Zach had a huge impact on my life, for me he was such a blessing,” said Lenise Lynch, general manager at the Hampton Inn, herself a well-known fixture in the local business and civic community. “I will be forever thankful to him.”

Lynch said she began her work at the hotel 13 years ago as a front-desk clerk. “He saw potential in me to be able to operate his establishment, he also allowed me, helped me, go to school.” She earned two degrees from Surry Community College, and has been a general manager at the hotel for the past 11 years.

“He was an amazing person. He always wanted to make sure his employees were educated, that there was opportunity for growth. He was able to create jobs for people for 20 years, even when the economy was so terrible, they still kept the doors open here at the Hampton Inn for people to be able to keep a job.”

Dawn Wallace, another general manager at the hotel, had a similar story.

“I came here … as a part-time college job in 2002,” she said. Studying history and political science, she had no ambitions to enter the business and hospitality industry — at least not at first.

”I fell in love with the industry and remain working in this industry,” she said, crediting Blackmon with her career choice. “Zach was very involved in the day-to-day (operations), he came in every day to the office. He had lots of projects he would need assistance on, myself and Lenise would help him on those. Zach had a great mind for business, that was influential to me learning about business. He was very innovative, had lots of good ideas, great ambition. He definitely had a great work ethic, lots of integrity.”

“He always encouraged his people to become leaders. He would help influence and shape people in that. I was always very proud of how much he did for the community, working for a company and a person who was like that.”

Lynch said she owes Blackmon a great deal.

“I’m grateful, just for him allowing me to be out in the community, to be the face of the Hampton Inn, to make relationships with some great people in the community. Because of him I became a Rotary member. I became involved in the chamber (of commerce) because of him. The Mount Airy Housing Authority, I’m on that board and several other boards because of the opportunity Zach gave me 11 years ago.”

Though his ability to inspire his employees to grow and stretch themselves was one of the things Blackmon was known for on the job, those who knew him from other walks of life had similar accounts of the man.

“He had a lot of energy, integrity…was a good leader,” said Dr. Charles Bokesch, who served on the board of directors for Community Bank while Blackmon was chairman. “He had a lot of foresight. He was always very thoughtful, and very straightforward, and compassionate.”

“Zach and I were very good friends, we went on several golf trips,” said N.A. Barnes, chairman and CEO of Unique Background Solutions. “I knew him as a friend. He was different, but he was a great person. Zach was always a caring person. He had a heart of gold. A kind person.…He was always willing to help people.”

“I did not know him personally as well as many people in the community did, but he certainly had an impact on the community,” said Randy Collins, president and CEO of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. “He was the president of the chamber, I think, in 1973.”

In the 1970s, Collins said Blackmon helped the local chamber secure accreditation from the United States Chamber of Commerce. In 1986, the chamber selected him as its Citizen of the Year.

”He left a great legacy in the community. The Blackmon name is imprinted everywhere here, he certainly had an impact. A great man,” Collins said.

Blackmon, who would have turned 92 on Dec. 9, was a Surry County native, a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War.

In addition to his varied business ventures, he was active in church and several civic groups, serving as president of the Salvation Army, as president of the United Fund board and chairman of the United Fund’s annual campaign; was a founding director of Cross Creek Country Club and served as president of the board there.

Northern Surry Regional Hospital houses a data center named after him, Surry Community College has a library and conference room in the Shelton-Badgett Viticulture Center named after him, the weight room at North Surry High School bears his family name, as does the Blackmon Amphitheatre and a number of other institutions around the community, named for him or his family.

Yet, it’s those personal connections for which he might most be remembered.

”We’re really going to miss him,” Lynch, of the Hampton Inn, said. “He was such a genuine, caring, loving, thoughtful person, and we appreciate the opportunity and the vision he had 20 years ago for this community. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.”

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Friday, at 1 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, with family receiving friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the church parlor prior to the service. The family asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Surry Arts Council Capital Fund, Post Office Box 141, Mount Airy, NC 27030

