Police Chief Darryl Bottoms retires

Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham presents a plaque to retiring Police Chief Darryl Bottoms at Tuesday night’s meeting of the town Board of Commissioners. Jeff Linville | The News

Jeff Linville | The News Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham presents a plaque to retiring Police Chief Darryl Bottoms at Tuesday night’s meeting of the town Board of Commissioners. - Jeff Linville | The News Mayor Evan Cockerham, left, presents a key to the town to Chief Darryl Bottoms, joined by his wife Teresa and youngest child Macey. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After 31 years in law enforcement, Chief Darryl Bottoms has retired from the Pilot Mountain Police Department.

At Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the town Board of Commissioners, Bottoms was recognized for his years of service, including the past 27 in Pilot Mountain, while joined by his wife Teresa and youngest child Macey.

Darryl Bottoms became chief in 2007, Mayor Evan Cockerham told the audience Tuesday. During his tenure, the chief was instrumental in several changes. These included the remodeling of the police station, a transition to electronic reporting, and securing several grants for the department — which saved the town taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

In August the Pilot Mountain Police Department took part in the annual National Night Out for the 13th straight year. Police and fire department personnel hold a cookout to give the public a chance to mingle with folks they normally might only see in an emergency.

The chief also started a Senior Welfare Check program, noted Cockerham.

“We’re more than just a police department,” Bottoms said afterward. He recalled buying groceries once for an elderly woman that couldn’t get out herself. “We go out of our way for the citizens out there because we are small and are able to do that.”

Bottoms said he grew up just across the county line in Stokes, but always considered Pilot Mountain his hometown.

Career path

In November 1988 he got a job as a jailer for Stokes County. While working there he went through Basic Law Enforcement Training and moved up to being a deputy.

Tony Blaylock was the sheriff when he started there, and Bottoms said he thought a whole lot of his first sheriff. He added that a whole slew of other officers helped train him in those early years.

During this time he began dating his future wife, Teresa. He said they had grown up not too far from each other, and he knew her growing up, but hadn’t dated. They went their own ways after graduation, but then met up again in 1991. By early 1992 they were married.

By this point Bottoms already was considering a move to Pilot Mountain. It would be closer to their families and give him a different work experience, which could pay off when he looked to advance his career.

Bottoms said he had to be honest — when he joined the Pilot department in August 1992, he figured he would stay a while and then move on.

What he hadn’t counted on was falling in love with the job. Being close to home and raising a family helped the decision, too.

Serving under Chief Doug Lawson, Bottoms started out as a patrol officer. Then he became a K9 officer.

Bas was his malinois, a Belgian shepherd that at first glance might look like a German shepherd. The two worked together for about eight years, the first two when he was a patrolman and the next six after he was promoted to sergeant.

New chief

Bas was retired from active duty in the fall of 2006, then Chief Lawson retired at the end of the year. In February 2007 the town named Bottoms as the interim chief and by August had made the title permanent.

When he started working in Surry County, Bottoms said he really looked up to Graham Atkinson, a county deputy who later would serve as sheriff.

Bottoms said if he were the sheriff of a county, he’d have his new deputies spend some time working in the detention center because it is a good training ground for rookies.

“I always say, ‘Treat people like you would want to be treated if things were reversed.’ Everybody has a bad day. Sometimes it’s worse for other people. Just treat others as well as you can until there is a reason not to.”

When he started in Stokes County, he said there was only one jailer per shift trying to maintain control of 30-35 inmates. He couldn’t have done that unless he learned how to work with people and get along with them.

As for Pilot Mountain, he said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better place to work. It is going to be tough to walk away.”

What has been the best part of being chief in Pilot?

“It’s small enough to get to know people, get to talk to them. We have a better relationship in a small town with the citizens, just helping folks. It’s a blessing in a lot of ways.”

“There was a time when you might work several shifts and not have a call,” he recalled of his early days. “We stay busy all the time now. … It’s not so much the citizens, but the drug problem is everywhere now. … We have the same crimes that other cities does, we just don’t make the 6 o’clock news. … The drug problem is out of control.”

Bottoms gave thanks to his family. He said he and Teresa have three wonderful kids. Son Jordan, daughter Lauren Slate and younger daughter, Macey who just graduated from college and joined her mom at Meadowbrook Academy in King as an English and social studies teacher.

Bottoms said his father passed away a few years back. He wanted to tell his mom, Barbara, thanks for keeping him in line growing up, even when his parents had to take a belt to his unruly self.

While he officially retired as chief effective at the end of November, Bottoms said he has been in the office this week trying to go through years of stuff and paperwork before he can leave.

He considers his last official act taking part in a couple of events this Saturday. He will be a judge in a chili cookoff and be the grand marshal in the Christmas parade (organized by the local rescue squad) that starts at 6 p.m.

Bottoms said he has been grooming Capt. Robby Jackson to look after the department and expects the town to name the captain as the interim chief soon.

As for himself, he said he would keep his certification and stay on the part-time roster for a while to ease with the transition.

Mayor Cockerham presented Bottoms with a plaque Tuesday recognizing the chief for his years of service. Cockerham said the town board voted to grant Bottoms his service weapon, his badge and a key to the town.

“Every great community has cornerstones,” said the mayor, “and Chief Bottoms has been one for a long time in Pilot Mountain.”

Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham presents a plaque to retiring Police Chief Darryl Bottoms at Tuesday night’s meeting of the town Board of Commissioners. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMGP3793_filtered.jpg Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham presents a plaque to retiring Police Chief Darryl Bottoms at Tuesday night’s meeting of the town Board of Commissioners. Jeff Linville | The News Mayor Evan Cockerham, left, presents a key to the town to Chief Darryl Bottoms, joined by his wife Teresa and youngest child Macey. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMGP3795_filtered.jpg Mayor Evan Cockerham, left, presents a key to the town to Chief Darryl Bottoms, joined by his wife Teresa and youngest child Macey. Jeff Linville | The News

27 of his 31 years spent in Pilot

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.