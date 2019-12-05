Pilot Christmas celebration on tap

Always a favorite, Santa will again be bringing up the rear of this year’s parade, courtesy of the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad and EMS. File photo

Pilot Mountain will be celebrating the Christmas season in a variety of ways on Saturday with activities planned throughout the day and into the evening.

The holiday season will be highlighted with the evening’s final event as the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad and EMS hosts the 49th annual Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade.

The parade is scheduled to leave East Surry High School at 6 p.m. Line-up will begin in the school parking lot at 4 o’clock, continuing until the start of the parade. Last minute arrivals are discouraged to allow all entrants to be placed at designated sections of the parade, aiding in watchers’ viewing and interaction.

As in past years, the parade route will take entrants from the school, down Main Street, to the town’s south intersection. While most watchers tend to gather in the downtown area, residents will be able to view the parade from anywhere along the route.

Floats, lights and bright colors are encouraged for the night parade and organizers ask that each entry feature holiday decorations of some type. Distribution of candy along the route is also encouraged. Entrants are asked not to include a live Santa as that role is traditionally provided by the rescue squad float.

According to rescue squad member and primary organizer Chris Wall, this year’s grand marshal will be a surprise.

“We’re not announcing the name beforehand so it can be a surprise,” he said. “But I will tell you that it’s someone a lot of people think is really deserving.”

While all are welcomed to take part in the parade, a small registration fee will be charged. Proceeds from registration will go into the squad’s Christmas fund, to be used to purchase gifts for a family in its district.

“We work with the schools to find a family that needs help,” Wall explained. “We buy toys for the children and presents for the adults.”

Registration for participation will continue to be accepted during line-up at East Surry until the beginning of the parade.

According to Wall, some 80 entries have already pre-registered to take part in the parade.

“We’re hoping to have another large parade,” he said. “Every year our goal is for it to be bigger than the last year.”

The parade will be preceded by the annual Town of Pilot Mountain Christmas Tree Lighting, scheduled to begin at 5:30. In addition to the lighting of the tree, carols will be performed by North Carolina Honors Chorus members and alumni. Business winners will also be announced for the Downtown Pilot Mountain Window Decorating Contest.

In the event of inclement weather, the tree lighting will be held inside the Town Hall Visitor Center.

Saturday afternoon will feature a new holiday event as the Pilot Mountain Civic Club hosts the inaugural Chili Cook-Off. The event will feature an assortment of local restaurants competing to see which can claim the title of serving Pilot Mountain’s favorite chili.

Participating restaurants will include The Pilot Diner and All Sauced Up from Highway 52 Bypass, Hilda’s Place, The Squeeze Box and The Tilted Ladder from Main Street and Cousin Gary’s and Mountain View Restaurant from Key Street.

“Each of them will be providing chili and a server. They’ll be using their own recipes and it’s up to them what they bring,” Pilot Mountain Civic Club representative Al McDonald explained.

The event is scheduled to take place on Depot Street from 2-4:30 p.m. Residents will have the opportunity to taste samples from the restaurants of their choice and can then purchase a bowl of their favorite chili to enjoy.

At the end of the competition, a winner will be named and presented a plaque, based on the selection of a panel of judges composed of Pilot Mountain’s mayor and town commissioners.

Proceeds from the event will be used by the club to help fund community projects and to provide assistance as needed in the community.

“It should be a busy Saturday in downtown Pilot Mountain,” Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy noted. “With these activities, we’re hoping to attract people to fill our shops and keep our store owners busy. We want people to recognize that there’s a lot to see and do in downtown Pilot Mountain. We want them to know they don’t have to travel to other places but can stay close to home and enjoy the experience of shopping downtown.”

Saturday morning will kick off with a Christmas event hosted by the Ararat Volunteer Fire Department. The department, located at 1415 Ararat Road, will feature a community Breakfast with Santa, offering a meal of pancakes and side items on a donations-only basis.

The meal will take place from 7 – 10:30 a.m. with Santa scheduled to arrive at 8 a.m. According to Ararat VFD representative Joy Masten, all proceeds will go to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Give a Kid a Christmas campaign.

“We like being able to help out the children in our community,” Masten explained. “This is a good, confidential way to make sure children are getting a present from Santa.”

