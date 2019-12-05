Dobson Christmas parade is Saturday

The Local Marines Corps League Toys for Tots train, seen here in 2017, is expected to make a return to the Dobson Christmas Parade set for Saturday afternoon in the county seat. Tom Joyce | Mount Airy News

DOBSON — A holiday tradition will be returning this weekend when the annual Dobson Lions Club Christmas Parade takes to the street.

The event is scheduled to get underway at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the holiday revelers and floats making their way down Main Street.

Jerry Weaver, longtime chairman of the event, said the parade will begin at Surry Community College and Surry Central High School, proceeding down Main Street, before ending at Reese’s Rentals, slightly past Town Hall.

The long-time holiday event has been around so long Weaver isn’t even sure how old it is.

“I’ve been chairman of it for 25 years, and I was not the one who started it,” he said. “There were some others … doing it at least 10 years. I’m going to say it’s at least 35 years we’ve been doing it. Maybe longer.”

No matter, the one thing that’s been constant over those years is that big crowds turn out, and a pretty good number of floats and participants show up as well.

“We don’t really know how many floats we’ll have,” Weaver said. “We don’t require any sort of fee or registration. The Lions Club does this as a community service, so we just tell people to show up to participate.”

Some organizations he knows will be putting floats in the procession are the Surry Central JROTC, leading the parade, and Surry Central’s marching band. There will also be cars carrying town council members, the Marine Corps League with a couple of Toys for Tots floats, the Shriners and their miniature trucks racing along the street, and Surry Communications bringing up the rear of the parade with good old St. Nick riding in a bucket truck.

Weaver said a vintage car club from Statesville will also be joining the parade, and he expects the usual gathering of trucks, classic and antique cars, fire trucks, and more elaborate floats from local churches and community groups.

The Dobson parade also allows horses to take part, something many local parades have banned. Weaver said usually they have an assortment of horse riders, along with horse-drawn covered wagons and buckboards.

As usual, the parade will feature three grand marshals.

The veteran grand marshal is Angus Tucker, who served during the Korean War. The celebrity grand marshal is country singer and musician Billy C. Smith, and the Lions Club grand marshal is none other than Weaver, himself, although he’s almost apologetic in revealing that last tidbit of information.

“I’ve never wanted to be grand marshal. As chairman of the parade, I’ve always thought it was a conflict of interest.”

Over the years, though, he said the group has “kind of run out of Lions Club members to name.” Still, he was hoping to find someone else, but his fellow Lions Club members conspired against him, installing him as the grand marshal for this year.

The only restriction the parade has is that no four-wheelers are allowed in the procession.

Another part of the Dobson event that some other parades have discontinued is the practice of throwing candy from floats. Weaver said Santa and his helpers will be tossing candy into the crowd, and people riding on other floats are welcome to do the same.

For those wishing to take part in the parade, he said line-up will be at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Cooperative. He said participants should go to the Spoon Street entrance, where Lions Club members will be on hand to guide participants.

