The Gertrude Smith House is always a part of the Christmas Holiday House Tour sponsored by the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation, which this year also features some newcomers.

These include the home of Jurdon and Jamie Edwards at 605 Country Club Road, and that of Bradley and Lana Boyd at 220 Brentwood Drive.

The 33rd-annual tour is scheduled Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., with advance tickets available at the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce office for $15. It a self-guided tour where stops can be made in any order.

While the Gertrude Smith House, located at 708 N. Main St. adjacent to the downtown area, is on the tour every year, it displays something different each time.

The staff at the house always seeks novel ways to surprise and delight guests with new decorations and updates, while staying true to the wishes of benefactor Gertrude Smith — who has been described as “a preservationist before being a preservationist was cool.”

This weekend’s tour will be no exception to that trend.

“Our goals for decorating this year were to utilize Miss Smith’s furnishings to determine color themes for each Christmas tree and to use all of our decorations in new and somewhat unconventional ways,” explained Cindy Puckett of the Gilmer-Smith Foundation, the organization operates the house.

“For example, the library tree is decorated to match one of Miss Gertrude’s wingback chairs,” Puckett added. “The dining room is decorated in striking black damask and sparkling gold to tie in with the large pier mirrors and art pieces in the room.”

Smith worked as an interior designer in New York City and returned to Mount Airy to live in her family homeplace. She never married and died in 1981 at age 90.

She was a collector of artwork and furniture, which is on display in the house today.

“We are sure the decorations will be enjoyed by everyone,” Puckett promised.

Brad, Lana Boyd home

Lana Boyd has either attended the Christmas Holiday House Tour or helped other family members host their homes for recent tours. This year, with help from family and friends, the Boyds are ready for the Christmas season with their own house tour.

Brad is an inspector with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and also holds the elected position of soil and water commissioner for Surry County. Lana is a cosmetologist with Hair Central on N.C. 89, and in addition the two own and operate Brentwood Carts featuring customized golf carts.

The Boyds have lived at 220 Brentwood Drive for the past 11 years in a traditional home featuring three bedrooms and two baths. They’ve renovated extensively during that time, although the house still has its original floors.

It is adorned with five Christmas trees, with one in the living room being the largest, decorated in traditional red and green ornaments. Lana loves to mix old and new, and this is reflected in her trees.

A dining room tree provides a fun and whimsical take on elves and their magic. Again, Lana and her family have utilized both old and new items, often just relocating a decoration from its usual space to a new one for a change of pace.

The dining room features a tabletop gray felted Christmas tree and smaller black gingham Christmas trees — which might seem non-traditional, but to observers looks lovely in this room with black corner hutches and a black dining table. The goal was to be traditional, yet modern, while inspiring all visitors.

A tree in their son’s room is decorated in his school colors of East Carolina purple and gold.

An adjacent home office features a tree with traditional and festive ornaments.

A tree in the master bedroom is black, with red ornaments and white snowflakes. That room and an adjacent bathroom are decorated in red and black with touches of green for a festive look.

Tour participants may park in a nearby cul de sac and along Brentwood Drive. Weather permitting, a shuttle via Brentwood Carts will drop them off at the house. There is limited parking in the driveway if needed.

Jurdon, Jamie Edwards House

Jamie Edwards has taken the annual tour for “as long as she can remember” with her sister, niece, great-niece and friends.

Now, with the help of family and friends, she and Jurdon will open their home for visitors.

Both are from Mount Airy and have spent the majority of their lives here — just a few short stints away for work purposes. They love living here and being a part of the community.

The Edwards couple moved to their home in 2013 and have been renovating and remodeling recently, with having the Christmas Holiday House Tour on the calendar really helping them “get it all done,” Jamie says.

She loves to decorate for all holidays, but Christmas is her favorite. Jamie’s decorating style leans toward the traditional, but with unique and fun touches throughout.

Each room has its own theme: there’s a reindeer room, a child’s room decorated with vintage toys and tiny storybooks, a room for Santas of all shapes and sizes, and a dining room with a red truck and Christmas tree theme.

So far, Jamie has 20 trees decorated, not all large, but enough to make it seem as if Christmas trees are everywhere — in each corner of every room and on cabinet tops.

Her large collection of Santas also is found throughout the house and outdoors.

The front porch of the home is welcoming with signage, a bench with pillows and lots of greenery.

For the rest of the outdoors, Jamie will unveil her new “she shed” during the tour, designed to inspire attendees. She plans to have it furnished to enhance relaxation and creativity and for the holidays the she shed will feature lots of Santas and Christmas decorations throughout.

To access this home, visitors can park in the driveway or along Country Club Road and Fairway Lane and walk to the front door.

The Edwards home and that of Mary Planer, another stop on the house tour, are close together, making it easy to visit both while in that area.

Local homes boast unique decorations