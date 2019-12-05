Five charged after home search

Erickson

Erickson - Dryer - George - Stager - - Green - -

Five local residents were arrested last month and charged with committing various crimes, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, though their arrests and charges were not released until this week. The charges were mostly burglary, larceny and drug-related.

Matthew Ryan Erickson, of 139 Vance St., Dobson, Rebecca Marie Dryer, of the same address; Justin Lee George, of 272 Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy; Amanda Leigh Stager, of 142 North Franklin Road, Mount Airy; and Jacquez Malecke Green, of 1914 Wards Gap Road, Mount Airy, were each arrested after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant Nov. 15 at the Vance Street address.

“During the search of the residence, numerous items were located from an earlier breaking and entering, and illegal narcotics were seized during the search warrant process,” Sheriff Steve Hiatt said in a written statement.

• Erickson, 28, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen property, two counts of felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of felony safecracking, felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and felony possession of burglary tools.

In addition he was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sale and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sale and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, and misdemeanor injury to real property. Erickson was placed under a $120,000 secured bond with a Jan. 14 court date.

On Dec. 23 he has a court date to face charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods, assault on a female, and driving while license revoked.

On Jan. 6 he faces charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Erickson became a convicted felony in September 2015 when he was found guilty of felony larceny of firearms and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He previously had an October 2014 conviction for larceny.

• Dryer, 36, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen property, two counts of felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony safecracking, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor injury to real property. Dryer was placed under a $100,000 secured bond with the same Jan. 14 court date.

On Dec. 10 she faces charges in Stokes County of felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

The next day in Dobson she faces charges of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession of meth, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

• George, 28, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen property, two counts of felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony safecracking, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor injury to real property. George was placed under a $100,000 secured bond; unlike the others, the court docket shows his next court appearance is today.

On June 13 George was convicted of violating a restraining order and DWI Level 5.

In March 2017 he was convicted of felony burglary, first-degree trespassing, and resisting an officer.

• Stager, 31, was charged with felonies breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, two counts of larceny of a firearm, two counts of safecracking, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools, as well as misdemeanor injury to real property. Stager also received a $100,000 secured bond and Jan. 14 court date.

According to court dockets, Stager has a court hearing in Buncombe County and another in McDowell today both for the same charge of driving while license revoked.

On Jan. 13 in Dobson she faces charges of felony identity theft, felony financial card theft, felony embezzlement by an employee, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, no car insurance, and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag.

• Green, 21, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Green has not been served with outstanding criminal processes. No additional information was available on Green.

He has a Dec. 11 court appearance for charges of felony possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule IV drug, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He became a convicted felony in June 2016 on a charge of felony breaking and entering vehicles.

The sheriff’s office has reached out to other law enforcement agencies due to the property recovered during the search warrant, and the investigation continues.

