City Hall sees changing of guard

A major transition in city government occurred Tuesday night when three new members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners were sworn in and took their respective seats.

At the same time, City Hall said goodbye to two outgoing council members, Shirley Brinkley and Dean Brown, during a special organizational meeting.

A large crowd was on hand to witness Tom Koch, Ron Niland and Marie Wood take their oaths of office, after the three had won four-year terms during the 2019 municipal election on Nov. 8.

“I am excited and ready to start working for the citizens,” said Niland, who later Tuesday night also was chosen mayor pro tem to serve in the event Mayor David Rowe is absent from council meetings or other functions.

Niland, a former city manager of Mount Airy, was elected as at-large commissioner last month to replace Jim Armbrister, who died of cancer on Oct. 7.

“I wish to serve openly and honestly,” Niland said in prepared remarks after the three new members were sworn in, took their positions around an elevated table and were given the chance to make comments.

Niland, mirroring a campaign goal, added that he wants to establish a consensus among a board that has weathered its share of controversy in recent years with the Spencer’s redevelopment and other issues. But if not, Niland said he will respect the wishes of the majority of the five-member group that also includes commissioners Jon Cawley and Steve Yokeley.

In his remarks, Koch, who was elected as a commissioner for the city’s North Ward formerly represented by Brown, expressed thanks for the service and sacrifice of Brinkley, Brown and Armbrister as council members.

“I already know that I don’t know much,” said Koch, a former member of the Mount Airy Board of Education who is retired from the insurance field.

“But I’m willing to learn and work hard.”

Wood is a new South Ward commissioner replacing Brinkley — who decided not to seek re-election this year. She referred to the rigorous election process culminating with Tuesday night’s changing of the guard.

“I feel like in this process I have made new friends and got reacquainted with some old friends,” said Wood, a retired certified public accountant who voiced concerns about city budgetary matters while on the campaign trail.

In her opening comments, Wood said she wants to study all the issues fully and make the best-possible decisions as a council member.

Parting remarks

Brinkley and Brown also were given the opportunity, before relinquishing their seats to the new members during their last meeting as commissioners, to make comments.

“My prayers go with this council and each board member for the months to come,” said Brinkley, who served two terms after deciding to run for the office due to dissatisfaction with Mount Airy’s annexation of her neighborhood.

“This has not been an ego trip for me, but a trip of service,” the departing board member continued, saying she didn’t know what to expect when entering city government — which “was never on my bucket list.”

Brinkley acknowledged that it was easy to criticize the commissioners while seated in the audience, but soon realized the demanding nature of the job, including learning about many laws and regulations. In addition, she found it to be a 24/7, 365-days-per-year proposition in responding to citizen concerns and other situations.

But Brinkley said she had gotten acquainted with many individuals and groups that she wouldn’t have otherwise.

“An experience like I have never known has come to an end,” she said of her time on the city board.

Brown also offered remarks after his serving of three terms as a commissioner, beginning with his election in 2007 and ending with a loss in the Oct. 8 city primary.

“I am saddened that I will be leaving a job that I have loved so much,” he said.

Brown said he learned a lot about state and local government along the way, and will be heartened by the fact that he always tried to study issues and learn the facts before making decisions at numerous meetings.

Commissioner Yokeley said he will miss Brinkley and Brown.

“It has been an honor to serve with both Shirley and Dean,” said Yokeley, who added that they always had the best interests of citizens at heart.

While they are leaving the board, Yokeley said, “I will be calling on them for their opinions.”

Yokeley and Cawley, serving as mayor pro tem Tuesday night in the absence of Mayor Rowe, presented plaques of appreciation to the outgoing members.

Cawley also directed a special comment to Brown, who he had sat beside in the council meeting room since Cawley took office in 2008 and to his knowledge missed only one meeting.

“It’s going to be odd for me not to have you on my left,” he told Brown.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

