Pilot honors retiring police chief

Pilot Mountain Police Chief Darryl Bottoms is honored Tuesday night by the town commissioners as he retires from the force after three decades, including the past 27 in the town. From left are Commissioners Hilda Willis and Kimberly Quinn, Mayor Evan Cockerham, Chief Bottoms, and Commissioners Donna Kiger and Scott Needham. Look for a story on the police chief in an upcoming edition of The News. Jeff Linville | The News

