Something old, something new

There are few things in life as ubiquitous as one Christmas sight popping up around town — the Salvation Army Red Kettle.

Yet, even that time-honored holiday tradition offers a new tweak this year — the kettles are equipped with a small attachment which allows donors to give utilizing Google Pay, Apple Pay, or a debit or credit card.

With society’s general transition to electronic forms of payments, the Salvation Army’s Lt. Lea Brooks said many would-be donors in recent years find themselves passing the kettles because they have no cash on hand.

“Many people don’t carry cash any longer,” she said. “I know I don’t.”

That hurt the Salvation Army Kettle program. With the giant red pots accompanied by a bell-ringing volunteer, the program has depended upon folks dropping their change, or a spare $1 or $5 bill, into the pot as they passed. As more people move toward the cashless society, depending upon those donations have become a growing challenge.

Thus, the move by the Salvation Army to what Brooks called “Kettle Pay.”

“That was a national effort,” she said. “Every single kettle in the United States has one, which I think is fantastic.”

Hopefully, she said, that will make help the Salvation Army overcome another significant challenge it’s facing this year. With Thanksgiving coming nearly as late as possible in November, that’s essentially taken away a full week of kettle fundraising.

While the program officially began in Mount Airy on Nov. 15, she said many of the merchants won’t allow the kettle outside their stores until after Thanksgiving, which has taken an early bite out of the group’s effort this year.

“This time last year, we had raised $13,000,” she said, noting that Thanksgiving in 2018 fell as early as it possibly can on the calendar.

This year? She said as of Thanksgiving Day, the group’s kettle coffers stood at slightly less than $5,000.

“That doesn’t include Black Friday or Saturday. Black Friday is one of our two biggest days.” Even with those figures added, she guessed the amount was still only around $7,000, far below last year’s mark at this date.

This year’s goal is $50,000, an important figure for the group.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is our primary fundraiser,” Brooks said. “It pays much of our expenses throughout the year. It keeps the lights on, keeps our building afloat, supports our programs.”

While the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is another widely known holiday tradition, the group’s work does continue, full-bore, throughout the year.

Among those programs are a food pantry, clothing vouchers for those in need, Coats for Kids, some utility assistance for electricity and water services, prescription drug help, and short-term lodging for transient homeless individuals, in addition to youth programs.

All supported by the Red Kettle Campaign.

In addition to monetary donations, Brooks said the group could use volunteers who can help ring the bell and watch over the kettles.

The kettles are out and open to the public at various locations throughout the county from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday — a lot of hours to be covered. If volunteers don’t come forward, she said the organization is forced to pay someone to watch over the kettles, eating away at the money they raise.

A number of local civic groups and organizations help. One she cited are local Boy Scouts, who will take a full day or more ringing the bells and manning the kettles, with the troops divvying up the hours among themselves. Individuals can also volunteer by calling the Salvation Army at 336-469-6118. She asked that volunteers be able to commit to at least two hours, but beyond that people are free to choose the time and day they can help.

Locally, the kettles can be found outside of Walmart, Belk, Big Lots, and Lowes Foods, as well as the Walmart and Big Lots locations in Elkin.

