Johnson named new county chairman

Bill Goins, left, and Larry Johnson are seen at Surry Central for a candidates forum in February 2016. Johnson won the race for that Mount Airy seat, but Goins came back in 2018 and defeated incumbent Larry Phillips for the other city seat. On Monday Goins nominated Johnson to be the new chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners. Jeff Linville | The News

Jeff Linville | The News Bill Goins, left, and Larry Johnson are seen at Surry Central for a candidates forum in February 2016. Johnson won the race for that Mount Airy seat, but Goins came back in 2018 and defeated incumbent Larry Phillips for the other city seat. On Monday Goins nominated Johnson to be the new chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners. -

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners has new leadership after the annual December vote.

In election years, the first meeting in December is when new board members get sworn in. Then comes the choosing of a chair and vice chair to lead the meetings for the next year. Even though there are no county elections in odd years, the board still votes on leadership.

Three years ago, the chairman of the board was Buck Golding. But, after back-to-back terms in that role, in December 2016 he nominated Commissioner Eddie Harris to take his place, saying he didn’t want the board to grow stale.

That was an unusual time that year where two members were sworn in after previously serving appointments to the board.

Van Tucker, founer of Senior Quality Care in Pilot Mountain, had filed to run in early 2016 against incumbent Commissioner Paul Johnson, who was under indictment on four charges related to obtaining property by false pretense. When Johnson entered a plea agreement and resigned from office, Tucker was an obvious choice for the board as an appointee.

In November 2016 he defeated Democrat Ronald Bowman for his first elected term, then he was chosen by his fellow board members to be the vice chairman to Harris.

Also in early 2016, Larry Johnson, of Johnson Granite, was one of four people who filed to run against incumbent Commissioner Jimmy Miller in the Republican primary.

When Johnson won the primary, Miller decided to resign early rather than serve out the last few months of his term, saying that going through the budget process would be good for Johnson to prepare him for office.

The board appointed Johnson to fill Miller’s term, then the commissioner went unopposed in the fall election.

After serving two terms as chairman, Harris wasn’t nominated for another year in 2018. He said afterward that he felt like it was time to pass the gavel to someone else and let some new ideas be shared on the board, just as Buck Golding had done before him.

Vice Chair Van Tucker was voted chairman unanimously, and Commissioner Johnson was picked for the vice chair.

On Monday night with Tucker’s term at an end, the board voted for another vice chair to move up a spot.

When County Manager Chris Knopf opened the floor for nominations, Commissioner Bill Goins called for Johnson, and the vote was unanimous. Then Johnson nominated Mark Marion to be the vice chair, and that vote was perfect, too.

After a brief recess so that audience members could congratulate the new officers, the board returned to session.

Harris said that Commissioner Tucker has shown himself to be a good man. His experiences as a businessman, farmer and a Christian served him well as chairman. He said he was looking forward to serving under Chairman Johnson now.

“I appreciate you gentlemen working with me, making my job this past year much easier,” said Tucker. Just as Johnson showed his support as the vice chair, Tucker vowed to support the new chairman in any way he could.

“This has been a tough year for several of us,” said Goins. The board members have supported the officers, and the chairman and vice chairman have supported the commissioners in turn.

Three of the five board members lost a parent in the past year. Tucker lost his father, Calvin Rufus Tucker, in May.

In September Goins lost his father, Billie Ray Goins. Less than a month later his wife Shelley lost her father, Leonard Toby Creed, in October.

Then Marion lost his mother, Elva Elaine Marion, in early November.

“It has been a big learning experience this year, from not being in politics before this,” said Marion. With the help of the three already in office — Harris, Tucker and Johnson — he has been learning the ropes. “It is an honor to serve up here with these men. I look forward to serving as vice chairman.” He gave thanks to Tucker for all he has done for the people of this county.

Johnson said that for several years of his life he had never considered serving, but it has been a privilege to be on this board.

“It’s going to be some shoes that are hard to fill. The county is in as good as shape as it is because of them,” he said, referring to Harris and Tucker sitting at his sides.

He said he knows the board doesn’t always agree on everything, but he for one is glad that there are five people so they can all hear the differences of opinion. And at the end of the meeting, they can still shake hands and leave as friends.

Bill Goins, left, and Larry Johnson are seen at Surry Central for a candidates forum in February 2016. Johnson won the race for that Mount Airy seat, but Goins came back in 2018 and defeated incumbent Larry Phillips for the other city seat. On Monday Goins nominated Johnson to be the new chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Goins-n-Johnson-1.jpg Bill Goins, left, and Larry Johnson are seen at Surry Central for a candidates forum in February 2016. Johnson won the race for that Mount Airy seat, but Goins came back in 2018 and defeated incumbent Larry Phillips for the other city seat. On Monday Goins nominated Johnson to be the new chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.