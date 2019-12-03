Candlelight Christmas concerts slated Thursday, Friday

Dr. Gena Poovey will again be singing “Come Unto Him” from Handel’s “Messiah” during the Candlelight Christmas in Rockford Thursday and Friday evenings. Submitted photo

While many Christmas traditions stretch back over multiple generations, one somewhat newer annual holiday activity in Rockford almost certainly has grown enough in popularity — and been around long enough — to be considered a tradition.

The annual Candlelight Christmas at Rockford Methodist Church, on Thursday and Friday evenings this week, is marking its 29th year in the picturesque village on the county’s southern border.

Hannah Holyfield, chairman of the Rockford Preservation Society, said it was the 1989 completion of the fresco titled Come Unto Me, by artist Tony Griffin in the church, that spurred the late Evelyn Holyfield to organize the first Candlelight Christmas nearly three decades ago.

At the time, Hannah Holyfield said Dr. Gena Poovey was living in Rockford and working as a visiting artist at Surry Community College. She helped organize the first service, as well as sang “Come Unto Him” from Handel’s “Messiah.” While Poovey has moved away — she is professor of music at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina — she has returned to sing the song and take part in the service every year.

Holyfield said the annual service quickly grew in popularity, with a standing-room-only audience just a few years after that first gathering.

“We can probably get from 100 to 120 people in there,” she said. “We had so many people…we went to two nights starting in 2000 because we had well over that.”

Now, she said, the church is still full on both nights, even though the church is off the beaten path.

“I think people just truly enjoy the country setting, in a little old church, a perfect way to begin your Christmas season,” she said of the service’s popularity.

Having some homegrown talent perform doesn’t hurt, she added.

In addition to Poovey, who will be singing both nights (accompanied by Adam Rudisill Thursday and by Amey King and David Thompson on Friday), the first night’s service will include the local group Candelfirth, Gene Anderson and Reel Shady, along with the Surry Central High School chorus directed by Angie Smith.

On Friday, Ashley, Devin and Gabe Matthews will be performing, as will the Marshall Brothers and High Road, along with the Limestone College Chorus directed by Poovey.

This year the services begin at 7 p.m. each evening, which is a little bit earlier than in past years. A shuttle service, provided by YVEDDI, will begin at 6 p.m., offering rides from the Rockford Baptist Church.

