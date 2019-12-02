Santa visits the Granite City

Rather than a sleigh, Santa visits Main Street in Mount Airy Sunday evening in the back of a classic pickup, sponsored by the Downtown Business Association. The parade that started at Mount Airy High School at 5 p.m. didn’t reach the end of the line until close to 6:25 p.m. Jeff Linville | The News

The weather Saturday was definitely frightful — or at least too soggy — so the Mount Airy Downtown Business Association moved the scheduled Christmas parade to Sunday.

Despite the change, crowds still lined the street several people deep at places along the route, to catch a glimpse of the floats and to see old St. Nick.

The parade took nearly an hour-and-a-half to complete its route, though no one seemed to mind, with onlookers waving to the parade participants, eagerly snapping up candy thrown from the floats, and generally appearing to have a good time.

